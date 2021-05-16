HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Collegiate Recovery Community is establishing three new recovery scholarship opportunities for students for the summer 2021 sessions.
Students applying for the scholarships must have at least a 2.0 GPA; be actively pursuing recovery, enrolled as a part-time or full-time Marshall University student and participate in the Marshall University Collegiate Recovery Community, according to a news release. Two scholarships are available for $500 and one scholarship for $200.
Eligible students are asked to apply by completing the application form on the Marshall University Collegiate Recovery website at https://www.marshall.edu/collegiate-recovery-community/. Applications need to be submitted along with a letter of recommendation to Amy Saunders at saunde22@marshall.edu. The deadline for application submission is May 21, 2021.
“These scholarships are a great opportunity for students actively involved in our recovery community to gain a little help in continuing their education here at Marshall University,” said Saunders, the managing director of the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, in the release.
A selection committee composed of the Marshall University Collegiate Recovery Advisory Board will review and select the scholarship recipients. The board plans to award the scholarships by May 28.
The Marshall University Collegiate Recovery Community provides a community in which students in recovery can achieve academic success while participating in college. Programs at the CRC are designed to empower students to reach their full potential and help encourage and promote academic, personal and professional goals.
For more information, visit www.marshall.edu/collegiate-recovery-community.