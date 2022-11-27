HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Libraries is seeking entries for its 2023 art exhibit: “Optimism in Appalachia: Reclaiming Hope through Artwork, Crafts and Poetry.”
“Creative expression is an outlet that can encourage, reveal and buoy optimism for the future,” Sabrina Thomas, head of research and instruction services for Marshall University Libraries, said in a news release. “The goal of this exhibition is to highlight creative works that reveal, illuminate and engage audiences to a sense of happiness and hope.”
Submissions of visual art, crafts or poetry are welcome from artists throughout the community and the region, as well as Marshall University students and employees. Works can be dropped off at Drinko Library Dec. 8 and 9. Prospectus entry forms are available at Drinko Library on Marshall’s campus and in the Visual Arts Center, at 927 3rd Ave., in downtown Huntington. The prospectus also may be downloaded at https://libguides.marshall.edu/ld.php?content_id=68696965.
