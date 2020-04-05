HUNTINGTON — More than 1,200 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University from July to December 2019.
Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.
Here are the Huntington area graduates. Graduates from other counties will be published soon.
Jason Lee Adkins, Master of Arts; Kevin Michael Adkins, Certificate Program; Sean Patrick Adkins, Master of Business Administration; Kayode Gbolahan Akanbi, Master of Science; Clarissa Funmilayo Alabi-Isama, Master of Arts; Norah Abdullah Alasgah, Master of Science; Mesfr Abdullah Aldemeji, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Cum Laude; Abdulltaif Aldhafeeri, Master of Business Administration; Abdulaziz Saleh Alghazi, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Elizabeth Jane Allenger, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Sami Ammar Alyasin, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Autumn Cora Ann Anselmi Barbour, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Hanna Elizabeth Armstrong, Bachelor of Science; Ayodele Adedeji Ashefon, Master of Arts; Jordan Taylor Babbington, Bachelor of Science;
Lakin Shea Bailey, Associate in Nursing; Joshua David Baisden, Associate in Nursing; Brandon Marcus Baker, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Cody Chase Ballengee, Bachelor of Business Administration; Hayleigh Marie Barnhart, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Brian Thomas Barr, Associate in Applied Science; Kaitlin Alexis Bentley, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Kaitlin Alexis Bentley, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Steven Tyler Bentley, Associate in Nursing; Adam Nathaniel Bills, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Britani Black, Certificate Program; Caroline Upshur Blades, Bachelor of Arts; Sasha Dawn Blakely, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Armella Kathleen Blanco, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Bradley Scott Blankenship, Certificate Program; Valerie Pamela Bolageer, Bachelor of Science;
Kinsey Ann Booth, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Honors; Nathaniel Todd Booth, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jessica Brooke Bowers, Master of Arts; Jessica Rae Bradley, Doctor of Psychology; Alyssa Brady, Certificate Program; Tyler Andrew Brown, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Molly Rae Butts, Doctor of Philosophy in Biomedical Sciences; Jasmin Marie Calcote, Master of Arts; Kathy Lynn Carroll, Master of Science; Khaleta Sharae Chambers, Master of Social Work; Breanna Elizabeth Chapman, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Jason Tyler Chapman, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude;
Ting Yu Chen, Master of Business Administration; Zekai Chen, Master of Science; Kelly Lynn Childers, Master of Arts; Ornicha Choungaramvong, Master of Business Administration; Donald Brendon Clark, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Sarah Elizabeth Cluff, Bachelor of Arts; Kerry Erin Coats, Bachelor of Science; Kimberly Michelle Conway, Master of Arts; Kristin Jayne Cookson, Master of Arts; Seth A Crabtree, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Christian Allen Cremeans, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Amanda Ezdora Cunningham, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Ashley Daniels, Master of Arts in Teaching; Kayla Davis, Master of Science; Joseph Michael Deaton, Bachelor of Science;
Joshua Lev Demakovsky, Master of Arts; Justin Wayne Dickey, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kaitlyn Rose Dillon, Bachelor of Science; Katelyn Kishae Dingess, Bachelor of Business Administration; Natalie Caroline Dotsenko, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Hans Thomas Dransfeld, Bachelor of Science; Tanner Gene Drown, Master of Arts; Joshua Dale Dyer, Bachelor of Business Administration; Mikaela Earl, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kenneth Chukunomnazu Emeni, Master of Science; Peter Estephan, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Kiana Chanel Evans, Master of Business Administration; Sarah Elizabeth Evans, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Katlyn Nicole Ferguson, Bachelor of Arts; John Michael Feuer, Bachelor of Business Administration; John Paul Figler, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude;
Benjamin Patrick Flanagan, Bachelor of Arts; Cameron David Freeman, Certificate Program; Karen Helms Fry, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude; Emaleigh Madison Gallinger, Associate in Nursing; Jordan Danielle Garrison, Bachelor of Arts; Alex Keith George, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Hannah Elizabeth Giammarino, Bachelor of Arts; Phillip Edward Gillenwater, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Oda Gjerde, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude; Kimberly Lynn Godfrey, Associate in Nursing; Gina Elaine Gooderham, Master of Arts; Chelcie Danielle Gore, Master of Arts; Bryanna Nicole Grant, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Kagen Hunter Gray, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Kyle Jeffery Grimes, Bachelor of Arts; Yaochu Gu, Master of Science; Rachel Joanne Gwilliams, Bachelor of Science;
Donald Anthony Gygi, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Joshua Alexander Haddox, Bachelor of Business Administration; Travis Scott Hagan, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Zachary Jacob Hager, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Channing Paris-Lee Hames, Bachelor of Arts; Yeerdana Hamiti, Master of Science in Engineering; Jianting Han, Bachelor of Business Administration; William Clarke Handley, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Sarah Gabrielle Harmon, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Heather Wilson Headley, Master of Arts; Charles Eddy Heiner, Master of Science; Matthew Todd Hensley, Bachelor of Business Administration; Robert Keith Hensley, Bachelor of Arts; David Lathem Hicks, Bachelor of Science; Brandi Danielle Hinkle, Bachelor of Business Administration; Christian Luke Hisman, Master of Arts in Journalism;
Thomas Bernard Holland, Master of Arts; Abigail Lee Holleron, Master of Arts; Heath Evan Holley, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Dylan Adam Hood, Associate in Applied Science; Kritchanun Hosiriluck, Master of Business Administration; I-Hsin Huang, Master of Business Administration; Tao Huang, Bachelor of Business Administration; Caroline Olivia Hudson, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Olivia Rose Hughes, Bachelor of Social Work, Summa Cum Laude; Olivia Winter Rose Hutchison, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Gloria Ngozi Inah, Master of Science; Kaytlin Annay Issa, Associate in Nursing; Eric Scott Jackson, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Anthony Luis Jaime, Master of Science; Jamar Redrick James, Bachelor of Business Administration; Vikram Nandkumar Jaygude, Master of Science;
Morgen Douglas Jennings, Bachelor of Science; Han Yeong Jeong, Bachelor of Science; Shuo Jiang, Master of Science; Nicholas Allen Johnson, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Niakia Jones, Master of Social Work; Tanika Jones, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Emily Renee Joyce, Bachelor of Business Administration; Hannah Leigh Karr, Master of Arts; Navjot Kaur, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Samantha Elise Kelley, Bachelor of Arts; Mugdha Moreshwar Khaladkar, Master of Science in Engineering; Sharique Khalid, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Allen Kinder, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Taylor Patrick Kuhn, Bachelor of Science; Thomas More Lafferre, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Sean Fitzgerald Laishley, Master of Arts in Journalism; Cody W Lambert, Master of Science; Kristoph Andre Lederer, Bachelor of Business Administration;
Sarah Katharine Leist, Bachelor of Social Work; Nathan Robert Lewis, Bachelor of Arts; Mingheng Li, Master of Science; Chaoqian Liang, Bachelor of Business Administration; Wen Lin, Bachelor of Business Administration; Chuncan Liu, Bachelor of Business Administration; Matthew Stephen Loar, Bachelor of Arts; Robert Alexander Locklear, Bachelor of Arts; Sherry Janean Lord, Master of Social Work; Zeyuan Lu, Master of Business Administration; Jillian Desha Lucas, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Katlynn Nicole Lunsford, Bachelor of Social Work; Clement Darryl Machado, Master of Science; Rachel Marie Mannon, Associate in Nursing; Thaddeus Dean Martin, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Kaitlin Danielle May, Master of Arts; Brandt Jeffery Maynard, Bachelor of Science; Bradley Keenan McCoy, Certificate Program;
Kevin Curtis McDaniel, Master of Arts; Shatara Hollie McElhaney, Bachelor of Arts; Alyssa Brianna McFarland, Bachelor of Business Administration; Susan Denise Midkiff, Master of Arts; Morgan K Minut, Certificate Program; Nicholas Rafael Molina, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Tucker Moran, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Masahiro Morita, Master of Arts; Jessica Lynn Morrison, Bachelor of Arts; Hasan Mujtaba, Master of Science in Engineering; Ashton Haylee Mullens, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Sarah Elizabeth Mullins, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Jamie A Mulraney, Master of Science; Amanda Nicole Murphy, Associate in Nursing, Associate High Honors; Kimberly Dawn Nelson, Associate in Nursing; Niraj Nepal, Doctor of Philosophy in Biomedical Sciences;
Trang Thi Nguyen, Master of Business Administration; Mabel Udeka Ogo Nnabude, Master of Public Health; Katherine Olivia Norman, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Leh T Osborne, Bachelor of Science; Abdul Illal Osumanu, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Kenya Dominique Paiz, Master of Science; Jeffrey Daniel Pastor, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Happy Mahendrabhai Patel, Master of Science in Engineering; Jenishkumar Indravadanbhai Patel, Master of Science; Neelkumar Arvindbhai Patel, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Amber Layne Patterson, Master of Arts; Haley Rae Pennington, Bachelor of Science; Emily Foster Phipps, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Gwendolyn Anne Pierson, Certificate Program; Keisha Marie Pinkard, Bachelor of Business Administration; Macey Lauren Porter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude;
Rebecca Dawn Pratt, Doctor of Philosophy in Biomedical Sciences; Delana Janine Price, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Ryan Lee Prichard, Bachelor of Science; William Scott Pugh, Bachelor of Science; Michelle Paige Pulley, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Cecil W Rappold, Master of Business Administration; Carly Eileen Ray, Master of Business Administration; Rachelle Reynolds, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Shannon Taylor Reynolds, Master of Science; Carly Elaine Roam, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Anna Christina Robinson, Master of Science; Garry Lee Roland, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Seth Allen Rollins, Associate in Applied Science; Hunter Zane Roush, Master of Arts; Corollary Zopfan Rumbiak, Master of Science; Alexandria Faith Runyon, Bachelor of Arts; Natalie Saber, Master of Science;
Stephanie Ruby Sacre, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Songwut Sakulterdkiat, Master of Business Administration; Alexander Salava, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Diana Salisbury, Master of Social Work; John Bruno Santi, Master of Business Administration; Akashita Sareen, Master of Science in Engineering; Carlie Victoria Satterfield, Associate in Nursing; Stacy Ranie Sexton, Master of Arts; Haley Cassell Shannon, Bachelor of Science; Vikas Shekhawat, Master of Science; Alicia Dawn Shelhammer, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Aijia Shi, Bachelor of Business Administration; Troy Silva, Bachelor of Science; Thitipat Sinborisut, Master of Business Administration; La Kiah Renee Smith, Bachelor of Arts; Murat Mert Solakoglu, Master of Science;
Kuan Song, Master of Science; Nathan J Sparks, Bachelor of Science; Sean Daniel Stallo, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Joshua Kaleb Steele, Bachelor of Business Administration; Chloe Jessica Stephens, Master of Science; Lauren Elise Stewart, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Bryce Reed Stivason, Bachelor of Business Administration; Zana Fairbrother Sueme, Certificate Program; Anh Linh Ta, Master of Science; Cara Caitlyn Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; David Ray Taylor, Master of Science; Wendy Terry, Regents Bachelor of Arts; George Thacker, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Steven Earnest Thacker, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Trevor Alan Thompson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Alyssa Brooke Tolley, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude;
Alison Marie Townson, Bachelor of Arts; Tzu Hao Tseng, Bachelor of Social Work; Brittany Hope Turner, Bachelor of Arts; Caitlin Rae Vanston, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Sarah Lea Walker, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Heying Wang, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Huanyu Wang, Master of Science; Minjie Wang, Bachelor of Business Administration; Amanda Jo Ward, Associate in Nursing; Casey Leigh Ward, Master of Arts; Dakota Blake Ward, Doctor of Philosophy in Biomedical Sciences; Emily Jean Ward, Bachelor of Science; Lucy Jacquelynn Ward, Master of Business Administration; Tatyana Nichole Ward, Bachelor of Arts; Joshua Lee Watts, Master of Science; Hunter Stewart Way, Bachelor of Arts; Daniel Ryan Weber, Bachelor of Science; Meredith Shea Wellman, Master of Science;
Brady Monroe White, Bachelor of Business Administration; Owitigala Withanage Don Kasun Kelum Wijayagurusinghe, Master of Science; Leann Marie Williams, Bachelor of Social Work, Magna Cum Laude; Erica Faith Winkelmann, Bachelor of Arts; Catherine Marie Wippel, Master of Arts; Erika Jaye Wolf, Bachelor of Business Administration; Allison Renee Wooten, Certificate Program; Po-I Wu, Master of Science; Shuo Xie, Master of Business Administration; Ye Jien Yeow, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Chenlu Yin, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Zeda Yin, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Jonathan Michael Young, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Hamed Ahmed Hamed Yuldash, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude;
Andrew W Zban, Bachelor of Business Administration; Yuchun Zhang, Master of Business Administration; Rongjia Zhu, Master of Business Administration; Yifei Zhu, Bachelor of Business Administration.