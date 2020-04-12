HUNTINGTON — More than 1,200 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University from July to December 2019.
Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.
Here are the Cabell County graduates, excluding Huntington residents, who were published Sunday, April 5. Graduates from other counties will be published soon.
BARBOURSVILLE: Mollie Ann Able, Associate in Nursing; Chase Morgan Arnold, Associate in Nursing; Carolyn Renee Ball, Bachelor of Business Administration; Tessa Rose Bartee, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Christopher Dawayne Basham, Bachelor of Science; Jamie Alexandra Beter, Bachelor of Arts; Sarah Raye Blevins, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Sohini Bose, Bachelor of Science; Lisa Dawn Burris, Master of Arts; Bo Chen, Master of Business Administration; Bradley Keenan Chenault, Regents Bachelor of Arts; McKenzie Kay Cline, Associate in Nursing, Associate High Honors; Michael Patrick Ferguson, Bachelor of Arts; Karenann Marie Flouhouse, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Stefanie Renee Flouhouse, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Hannah Grace Herbert, Bachelor of Social Work; Aubrey Noelle Lewis, Regents Bachelor of Arts; BoHao Li, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kasey Dean Libby, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Ryan Christopher Love, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Trevor Paul Morrison, Bachelor of Arts; Sara Jawn Norris, Associate in Nursing; Zachary Harrison Pauley, Bachelor of Science; Shannon Nicole Perry, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Courtney Jaye Powers, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Anthony Davidson Ragalyi, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Victoria Dawn Ramey, Bachelor of Arts; Brianna M Rowe, Master of Science; Scarlett Victoria Scarberry, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Marvin Duane Schrebe, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Noah David Spaid, Bachelor of Science; Jocelyn Stout, Master of Science; Vanessa Kay Sturgill, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Elizabeth Anne Sutfin, Master of Arts; Sarah Ellen Turley-Spangler, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Brigham Robey Warf, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
BRANCHLAND: Kerry Anne Salmons, Master of Arts.
CULLODEN: McKenzie Brea Akers, Bachelor of Arts; Joshua Dale Brock, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jason Woodrow Brothers, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Donna Lynn Brown, Certificate Program; Christopher Ryland Camp, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; David William Facemyer, Master of Science; Caitlin Rebecca Henson, Bachelor of Arts; Gabrielle McKenzi Maynard, Bachelor of Arts; Chesney Tyler Poole, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Amy Michele Samples, Master of Science in Nursing; Tiffani Brooke Webb, Master of Business Administration.
LESAGE: Jessica L Bolen, Bachelor of Arts; Andrea Denise Fife, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Brian Corbin Gibbs, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Nathan Douglas Layne, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jessica Nicole Maxwell, Bachelor of Arts; Justin Clay Merritt, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Mary Jane Stroud, Associate in Nursing.
MILTON: John Sawyer Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Timothy Charles Alford, Education Specialist Degree; Makala Faith Bell, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Jaime Michelle Blake, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Anada Sikskiaki Kimberly Dolinski, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Nathanael Garrett Edmunds, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Kelly Jo Griffith, Master of Arts; Elizabeth Marie Johnson, Certificate Program; Connor Douglas Kleppinger, Master of Science; Cody Jonathan Lambert, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Alayna Krystine Lightle, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Douglas H. Melton, Master of Science; Lauren Michelle Milton, Master of Arts; Mallory Jean Mount, Doctor of Education; Heather Annalease Rider, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Samuel Gage Ross, Bachelor of Science; Micaela Danae Stillpass, Bachelor of Arts; Heather Rae Taylor, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Zander Brant Wagner, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Tessa Rebekah Weeks, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Allison Brooke Womack, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
ONA: Mollie Dawn Ashworth, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Wesley Neil Bowden, Associate in Nursing; Britney Paige Burrows, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Tyler Emrys Caldwell, Bachelor of Science; Ethan Taylor Copley, Bachelor of Business Administration; Haley Brooke Gannon, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Maggie Elizabeth Houchin, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Gregory Todd Howell, Bachelor of Arts; Savanna Rae Jordan, Bachelor of Arts; Sierra Raye Jordan, Associate in Nursing; Sierra Raye Jordan, Bachelor of Science; Tanner Lee Kisor, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kelsey Jenelle McClung, Bachelor of Arts; Bobby Gene McKenzie, Master of Science.
SALT ROCK: Kimberley Suzanne McMillian, Certificate Program; Hunter Elizabeth Whittington, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
KENTUCKY
ASHLAND: Emily Kaitlyn Bolt, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Tessa Ann Castle, Master of Science; Marsha Sue Eastwood, Master of Arts; Garon Robert Kessler, Bachelor of Business Administration; Trevor McDavid, Bachelor of Science; Rachelle Elizabeth McIntyre, Master of Business Administration; Jeanette Michele Pinkerman, Doctor of Pharmacy; Savannah Katelin Rice, Master of Science; Dominique Marie Sears, Bachelor of Arts; Baylee Quin Spears, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Sara Beth Wellman, Education Specialist Degree.
CATLETTSBURG: Teresa Danielle Ferguson, Master of Arts; Magan LaTara Hatten, Bachelor of Social Work; Jordan Tyler Hester, Associate in Applied Science; Ryan Tanner Owens, Bachelor of Arts.
OHIO
CHESAPEAKE: Bobby Lee Arthur, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Kevin Brett Black, Master of Science; Austin Vinson Carpenter, Bachelor of Science; Lei Han, Master of Business Administration; Brittney Nicole Tibbs, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Honors; Matthew David Phillip Vanden Bosch, Master of Science; Denise F Wiley, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
IRONTON: Arianna Neche Brown, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jonathan Garrett Gilmore, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Sabrina Marie Henderson, Certificate Program; Sabrina Marie Henderson, Master of Science; Johnna Seward, Bachelor of Science.
PROCTORVILLE: Steven Zachary Curry, Master of Arts; Allison Claire Ferguson, Master of Arts; Pammy Gurung, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Grant Thomas Hawthorne, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Faith Nicole Hurula, Associate in Nursing; Jamie Alan Irwin, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Matthew Todd McComas, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Presley Ann Murphy, Bachelor of Arts; Savannah Lee Nelson, Master of Arts; Christopher Merrill Roach, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Amanda Lynn Spaulding, Associate in Nursing; Sheena Denise Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
SOUTH POINT: Jade Emmons, Master of Arts; Tosha Michelle Gillis, Bachelor of Arts; Heather Renee’ Kincaid, Master of Arts; Jonathan Luke McCormick, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Michael Andrew Oldham, Bachelor of Arts; Jordan J Overstreet, Associate in Nursing; Kamal Jayantilal Patel, Bachelor of Science; Gerald Allen Rowe, Master of Science in Engineering; Alexander Chase Whitt, Bachelor of Science; Tessa Rae Wooten, Certificate Program.