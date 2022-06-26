The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s John Deaver Drinko Academy for American Political Institutions and Civic Culture has announced its 2022 National Society ACTA Scholars. Fifty-five Marshall students graduated with this honor on April 30.

“ACTA Scholars complete a set of course requirements providing advanced preparation for the responsibilities of informed and engaged citizenship, for effective communication and competition within the global marketplace, and for skilled and creative problem solving to address our future challenges,” said Drinko Academy Executive Director Montserrat Miller in a news release. “Three of the seven courses needed for ACTA Scholar eligibility are already built into Marshall’s core curriculum, and two more are included in College of Liberal Arts requirements. But only a few majors require U.S. government, U.S. history, or any introductory economics courses. The National Society of ACTA Scholars chapter at Marshall will encourage more students to take such courses, along with literature and foreign language classes.”

The National Society of ACTA Scholars was founded in 2020 by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, a Washington, D.C., based nonprofit that promotes rigorous studies in the arts and sciences, and advocates for the study of civics at the college level. Marshall University is one of several institutions of higher education establishing chapters in the second year of the honorary society’s existence.

The following Marshall graduates from Wayne, Cabell, and Putnam counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio, have been recognized as ACTA Scholars:

West Virginia

Payton Caldwell of Kenova

Emily Adkins of Huntington

Baera Bischoff of Huntington

Robbie Bryson of Huntington

Elyjah Burnette of Huntington

Makenzie Callicoat of Huntington

Kaelyn Creasy of Huntington

Rachel Geiger of Huntington

Christina Goins of Huntington

Lindsay McKelvey of Huntington

Jarrett Plumley of Huntington

Jaiden Pugh of Huntington

Jesten Richardson of Huntington

Kylie Rhoton of Huntington

Rileigh Smirl of Huntington

Abigail Triplett of Huntington

Molly Wagner of Huntington

Tim Beckett of Salt Rock

Madeline Merritt of Lesage

Aaron Frost of Ona

Katie McDonald of Culloden

Cristal Angulo of Hurricane

Britney Cox of Winfield

Nick Withrow of Poca

Ohio

Sam Godschalk of Proctorville, Ohio

Students qualifying as 2022 Marshall University ACTA Scholars completed their degrees with majors in the College of Liberal Arts, the College of Arts and Media, the Lewis College of Business, the College of Health Professions, and the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences.

The National Society of ACTA Scholars is supported by ACTA’s Fund for Academic Renewal and by supporters of Marshall’s John Deaver Drinko Academy.

