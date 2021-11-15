HUNTINGTON — Professor and technical director in Marshall University’s School of Theatre and Dance Mike Murphy has been chosen to exhibit his scenic designs in the 2022 World Stage Design Exhibition and ScenoFest to be held in Calgary, Alberta, in Canada.
World Stage Design showcases and celebrates performance design from individual designers. Held every four years, WSD has now traveled to four cities: Toronto, Canada; Seoul, South Korea; Cardiff, Wales; and Taipei, Taiwan.
The fifth World Stage Design exhibition will be held Aug. 6-16, 2022, in Calgary.
An international selection committee considered submissions from designers from around the world.
Selected designers are invited to attend this global event, which will include Scenofest, offering opportunities for multicultural exchange. Sponsored by the Organsation Internationale des Scenographes, Techniciens et Architectes de Theatre the exhibition will be held in concert with the World Congress of Scenography.
Three of Murphy’s scenic designs from recent Marshall University theatre seasons — “Tartuffe,” “The Laramie Project” and “Silent Sky” — were accepted in the Professional Category. “Peter And The Starcatcher” was accepted in a special category termed EcoScenography.
Designs for this competition made extensive use of recycled and repurposed material.
The sets were all a collaboration, Murphy said.
“We are fortunate at Marshall to have developed our production approach based on the work of creative teams,” he said. “Directors, designers and the entire company collaborate as equals to create a unified concept. It provides for open interaction and an exchange of ideas to reach a common goal. Inclusion in the WSD exhibit, in fact, recognizes joint efforts of the entire production company including faculty, staff and students.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
