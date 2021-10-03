HUNTINGTON — Marshall University School of Pharmacy is one of only two pharmacy programs in the U.S. to receive a diversity track scholarship from the National Association of Chain Drug Stores Foundation. The $15,000 award will support an initiative to increase underrepresented minorities enrolled in Marshall’s pharmacy program.
“Increasing diversity representation in the healthcare workforce pipeline is one of many steps that need taken to address healthcare inequities in our country,” said Shelvy Campbell-Monroe, Ph.D., assistant dean for diversity and inclusion at Marshall University’s schools of pharmacy and medicine. “We are very grateful to receive this scholarship.”
The School of Pharmacy plans to strengthen the diversity of its applicant pool through peer mentoring, inclusion and academic preparedness initiatives. Mentoring will include the pairing of undergraduate students with current pharmacy students and faculty guides. The students will also be invited to participate in pharmacy school events and service projects and attend math, study skills and other workshops in addition to some pharmacy lectures and labs. Another component of this scholarship-funded endeavor will offer a series of eHealth literacy seminars for senior citizens and minority members of the Fairfield community.
“Given our location in the Fairfield community and our previous experience with local pharmacists, physicians and community partners, we are ideally situated to provide an innovative and meaningful community outreach program and increase the recruitment and retention of pharmacy school students from diverse backgrounds,” said Gayle Brazeau, Ph.D., dean of the School of Pharmacy.
