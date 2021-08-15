HUNTINGTON — Denise Dawley and Samuel Tetteh-Quarshie are the first graduates of the Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s master’s degree program in pharmaceutical and health sciences (M.S.P.S.), according to a news release.
“We started this two-year program in 2019 to provide a path for students seeking careers in research, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and other health professions,” said Boyd Rorabaugh, Ph.D., professor and chair of the pharmacy school’s department of pharmaceutical sciences. “It can also be combined with our Pharm.D. program to achieve a dual degree.”
Dawley, of Huntington, also holds a B.S. in chemistry from Marshall. She heads to medical school at WVU in Morgantown this fall.
“This program gave me a chance to establish my research background and get my work published in professional journals,” said Dawley. “The facility is new and has brand new equipment, new lab space and multiple floors for classes and studying.”
Tetteh-Quarshie, of Ghana, also holds a B.S. in biochemistry from Manchester University in Indiana. He plans to pursue a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences at Marshall this fall.
“Marshall’s M.S.P.S. program is incredible,” he said. “It’s a chance for clinical research and interaction with future pharmacists.
This gives deeper understanding of how the work that you do in the lab impacts patients.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.