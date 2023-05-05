HUNTINGTON — Four Marshall University students have been awarded internship grants from Marshall’s Office of Career Education. The grants were presented for any experiential learning — including internships, clinicals, research or field experience — to students who met requirements and submitted competitive applications this spring. They were awarded a total of $5,900.
Students receiving grants include:
Tayma Al-Astal, a political science major, who will intern with the Kentucky Institute of International Studies.
Isabella Schrader, who is majoring in entrepreneurship and sustainability management and technology, will intern with the Clorox Company.
Brady Doyle, a finance major, who will intern with PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Sam LeGrow, a finance major, who will intern with McKinley Carter Wealth Services to gain experience with financial planning and advising.
