HUNTINGTON - Scholarship recipients at Marshall University had the opportunity Wednesday to thank the people who made those scholarships possible during the seventh annual Thank A Donor Days, which continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, on the Memorial Student Center Plaza.
The event celebrates scholarship recipients and gives students the opportunity to thank the donors who fund their scholarships.
Bella Robinson, an incoming freshman from Winfield, West Virginia, who is double majoring in broadcast journalism and Spanish, said scholarships mean the world to her.
"Scholarships have opened up so many doors and opportunities that I would have never dreamed of getting the chance to experience, such as living on campus and attending the school of my choice," Robinson said in a release. "I would like to give my scholarship donor the most gracious thank you and let them know they've invested in the right girl, as I plan to get the very most out of my education and experience at Marshall University."
Several activities are planned for students, staff and faculty, including writing thank you cards to the donors, posing for photos and recording video gratitude messages. Prizes such as pens, class year button pins, phone pop sockets, sunglasses and Marshall-themed keyboard dots will be given to participants.