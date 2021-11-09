HUNTINGTON — Marshall University trombone professor Michael Stroeher will perform an unaccompanied trombone recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, in the Jomie Jazz Center Forum. He’ll perform music from J.S. Bach and British composers, and the performance is free and open to the public.
“It should an interesting concert. Trombonists don’t often get to perform by themselves, and there will be a wide variety of music, from Bach up into the 21st century,” Stroeher said.
He has previously taught at Idaho State, Phillips and Augusta State universities and in the St. Louis Public Schools. His students have placed or won the National Trombone Competition, the Ohio Valley Low Brass Competition and the Southeastern Regional Tuba-Euphonium Competition. Many have gone on to successful careers as professional performers, university teachers and music educators.
Masks are required inside Marshall University buildings on campus. The concert is sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.
