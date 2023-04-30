The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220622 cares 01.jpg
Buy Now

President Brad D. Smith spreads mulch as Marshall University’s Community Cares Week continues on Tuesday around the Marshall University campus in Huntington.

 photos by Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Members of the Marshall University community, including alumni, community members, students, faculty and staff, are invited to volunteer their time and effort for Community Cares Week: Giving Back to the Herd. The sweat-equity event is slated for Tuesday, May 23, through Friday, May 26.

“Last summer, our campus and community came together to embrace the idea of seeking creative ways to support worthwhile causes by donating our time, our talent or our treasure,” Marshall President Brad D. Smith said in a news release. “The idea emerged to tap into the amazing talent in our community and enlist an investment of time to assist us with completing some projects across our campus. Our first Community Cares Week was born and it was an amazing success.”

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you