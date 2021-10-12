HUNTINGTON — Marshall University and the Marshall University Foundation Inc. have announced the university’s first day of giving, called One Day for the Herd, which will take place online Thursday, Oct. 14.
One Day for the Herd will feature 24 hours of giving thanks, with interactive elements throughout the day on the foundation and Marshall University social media accounts, along with a giving wall, state-by-state participation numbers, giving challenges and more, according to a news release.
“We are fortunate to have so many wonderful and supportive alumni that give back to our institution through either their time, resources, or finances. And, we are excited to celebrate those individuals with our first giving day dedicated to recognizing those who give back, while offering an opportunity for so many more to do the same,” said Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert. “After having seen the tremendous success already of the Marshall Rises campaign, I am excited to see what lies ahead for Marshall, thanks to the support of our alumni and donors all across the country.”
The Marshall Rises campaign’s public phase was launched in the fall of 2019 with a goal of raising $150 million over five years. Earlier this year, the university surpassed that goal with more than $160 million.
Through the Marshall Rises campaign, more than 1,800 students have been impacted through scholarships totaling more than $5.2 million in academic resources. Over the past 10 years, the number of scholarships awarded has increased by 79% and the total number of dollars awarded to students has increased by 120%, giving those who otherwise might not have had an opportunity to attend college the financial assistance needed to achieve their dreams.
Money raised through the Marshall Rises campaign has helped shape new programs such as the Bill Noe Flight School and will help transform the Huntington campus through the building of a new facility for the Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business and other future projects.
For more information, call the Marshall University Foundation Inc. at 304-696-6264 or visit givingday.marshall.edu.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.