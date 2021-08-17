HUNTINGTON — Freshmen at Marshall University have a week to get their footing as they begin life at college this week.
Students began moving in Monday and continue Tuesday, kicking off the university’ Week of Welcome, or WOW.
“Week of Welcome is a program specifically designed to welcome our new freshmen to campus and make them feel like they are part of our Marshall family,” said Sherri Stepp, associate dean of undergraduate studies and director of University College, in a release.
“Our entire campus comes together in a collaborative effort to make this happen,” Stepp said. “This year, more than ever, we can’t wait for Week of Welcome to begin! We have truly missed seeing students on campus and we are looking forward to sharing this time with them as they learn to navigate campus and learn about the resources and services, we offer to help them succeed. And, perhaps most of all, we hope they have a great time and meet new friends as they embark this new journey.”
In-person WOW events begin with WOW check-in Tuesday afternoon. The Class of 2025 will celebrate the beginning of their Marshall journey with the freshman convocation at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the first in that location, followed by a class photograph on the field with the help of the Marching Thunder.
Students will begin their first class at Marshall during Week of Welcome. UNI 100, “Freshman First Class,” is an introduction to the academic structures and expectations of college life. Those who successfully complete the course will earn one hour of elective credit.
“During WOW, students will participate in large group sessions and attend a theatrical performance illustrating the history of our university,” Stepp said. “In smaller classroom sessions, students will learn about the vast number of resources and services we have to offer and support student success.”
Attendance at the required WOW classes and activities and class sessions during the first seven weeks of the semester will play a large role in the grade students earn for UNI 100.
“Week of Welcome programming is also available for students attending classes at our Mid-Ohio Valley Center and South Charleston campus. Students attending courses at these locations are invited to come to Huntington to participate in the evening and weekend activities and events,” Stepp said.
Here is a look at some of the events scheduled on the Huntington campus during Marshall’s Week of Welcome:
Tuesday, Aug. 17
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Freshman move-in, Campus residence halls.
Noon to 6 p.m. — WOW registration, Recreation Center basketball courts.
4:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Build-a-Bison, Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
7 p.m. — President’s convocation, virtual. Visit www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.
A freshman class photo and screening of the movie “We Are Marshall” at Joan C. Edwards Stadium have been canceled due to predicted inclement weather.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
11:30 a.m. — “Traditions: The Rise of Marshall” preview performance, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
8:30 p.m. — Recess at the Rec, Marshall Recreation Center.
Thursday, Aug. 19
8:30 a.m. — College Sessions: Meet Your Dean, various locations.
6 p.m. — Student tailgate, Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex.
Friday, Aug. 20
8:30 a.m. — College Sessions: Meet Your Dean, various locations.
4:30 p.m. — Campus Crawl, Memorial Student Center Plaza.
7 p.m. — Herd Rally, 9th Street, Downtown Huntington.
Saturday, Aug. 21
10 a.m.-noon — Herd Helps, service opportunity, various locations.
Noon to 3 p.m. — RecFest, MU Recreation Center.
Sunday, Aug. 22
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Sundaes on Sunday, Harless Field.
For a complete schedule of WOW activities, visit www.marshall.edu/wow.