HUNTINGTON — With students now enjoying the upgrades to the food court, the renovation of the Memorial Student Center lobby is still moving full steam ahead.

The $1.8 million project was originally planned to be finished by October, but Senior Vice President of Operations Brandi Jacobs Jones told the Marshall Board of Governors at the September meeting that the construction crew plans to be done by the Nov. 14 memorial ceremony.

The renovations include the installation of a new staircase that opens the lobby up to the basement. The hope is more students will utilize the basement.

Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

