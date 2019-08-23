The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Week of Welcome activities continued Thursday for Marshall University freshmen as the Office of Student Activities sponsored an event where students could make their own Marco at Harless Field in Huntington.
Supplies were provided during the Build-A-Bison event, which gave students a chance to stuff and dress their personal miniature mascots. Each tiny Marco got its own kelly green Marshall T-shirt.
Week of Welcome activities continue Friday, Aug. 23, with a second freshman class photo at 9:15 a.m.; the Freshman Walk, which will go from Old Main to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington, at 9:45 a..m.; and the President's Convocation, which will take place at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, at 10 a.m.
Events Saturday, Aug. 24, include RecFest from noon to 3 p.m., while Week of Welcome wraps up Sunday, Aug. 25, with Taste of Huntington from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
A full schedule is available at www.marshall.edu/wow.