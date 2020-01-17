Movies

Here’s a look at movie theaters in the Tri-State.

Huntington, Pullman Square: Marquee Cinemas’ Pullman Square 16 offers 16 screens with premium technology. It’s located on 3rd Avenue near the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Call 304-525-7469 and go online at www.marqueecinemas.com.

Barboursville, W.Va.: Cinemark at the Huntington Mall offers 12 screens, high-tech equipment and a cafeteria-style concession stand. The mall is easily accessed from Interstate 64 or U.S. 60 in Barboursville.

Teays Valley, W.Va.: Teays Valley Cinemas in Scott Depot is located just off of Interstate 64 as you head east toward Charleston. Call 304-201-7469.

Ashland, Ky.: Movies 10 across from the Ashland Town Center. Call 606-324-3120.

Cannonsburg, Ky.: Phoenix Theaters, a 10-screen theater at the KYOVA Mall, west of Ashland. Call 606-928-0981.

Pikeville, Ky.: Riverfill 10, 215 Pike St., Pikeville. www.riverfill10.com.

Bowling

HUNTINGTON

Strike Zone Bowling Center

141 Eastern Heights, Huntington

Call 304-733-2695 or visit www.huntingtonbowling.com/ default.asp.

CHARLESTON

Galaxy Lanes

6545 Maccorkle Ave. SE, Charleston

304-925-1156

IRONTON

Spare Time Recreation

2216 S. 3rd St, Ironton

740-533-1222

www.sparetimerecreation.com

PRESTONSBURG, KY.

Bowl Right Lanes

94 Mayo Hollow

Prestonsburg, Ky.

606-886-1400

OTHER RECREATION

Bare Arms Indoor Range & Training Center

2134 5th Street Road, Huntington; 681-204-5555

and 3502 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky; 606-393-1046

All-inclusive professional gun shop and training facility located just off the 5th St Exit of I-64. Firearms are available to be rented for shooting practice. Range reservations are recommended. Huntington location also includes a World War II-era themed diner called Bombshells specializing in slow-smoked BBQ and ribs.

K-Hill Shooting Range

9905 Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, Ohio

740-442-7072.

This indoor shooting range features 12 shooting lanes with targets up to 50 feet. Safety is a priority at this shooting range; walls are reinforced with steel and ballistic rubber, so they are impenetrable by bullets. Four certified range safety officers are on site. There is also a classroom at the facility, and the range offers concealed carry and and gun safety classes.

Billy Bob’s Wonderland

5 Cracker Barrel Drive, Barboursville

304-733-4550

billybobswv.com

Family fun center featuring Lazer Tag, Putt-Putt, Go Karts, midway games and pizza, plus an animatronic band.

Pump up the Fun Indoor Inflatable Center

6759 Merritts Creek Road, Huntington.

304-733-2386

www.pumpupthefun.com

Plan your child’s birthday party here, or bring your kids during the open “pop-in hours.” The center will also host a day camp this summer. In the warmer months, Pump up the Fun has an outdoor inflatable water park.

