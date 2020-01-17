Movies
Here’s a look at movie theaters in the Tri-State.
Huntington, Pullman Square: Marquee Cinemas’ Pullman Square 16 offers 16 screens with premium technology. It’s located on 3rd Avenue near the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Call 304-525-7469 and go online at www.marqueecinemas.com.
Barboursville, W.Va.: Cinemark at the Huntington Mall offers 12 screens, high-tech equipment and a cafeteria-style concession stand. The mall is easily accessed from Interstate 64 or U.S. 60 in Barboursville.
Teays Valley, W.Va.: Teays Valley Cinemas in Scott Depot is located just off of Interstate 64 as you head east toward Charleston. Call 304-201-7469.
Ashland, Ky.: Movies 10 across from the Ashland Town Center. Call 606-324-3120.
Cannonsburg, Ky.: Phoenix Theaters, a 10-screen theater at the KYOVA Mall, west of Ashland. Call 606-928-0981.
Pikeville, Ky.: Riverfill 10, 215 Pike St., Pikeville. www.riverfill10.com.
Bowling
HUNTINGTON
Strike Zone Bowling Center
141 Eastern Heights, Huntington
Call 304-733-2695 or visit www.huntingtonbowling.com/ default.asp.
CHARLESTON
Galaxy Lanes
6545 Maccorkle Ave. SE, Charleston
304-925-1156
IRONTON
Spare Time Recreation
2216 S. 3rd St, Ironton
740-533-1222
PRESTONSBURG, KY.
Bowl Right Lanes
94 Mayo Hollow
Prestonsburg, Ky.
606-886-1400
OTHER RECREATION
Bare Arms Indoor Range & Training Center
2134 5th Street Road, Huntington; 681-204-5555
and 3502 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky; 606-393-1046
All-inclusive professional gun shop and training facility located just off the 5th St Exit of I-64. Firearms are available to be rented for shooting practice. Range reservations are recommended. Huntington location also includes a World War II-era themed diner called Bombshells specializing in slow-smoked BBQ and ribs.
K-Hill Shooting Range
9905 Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, Ohio
740-442-7072.
This indoor shooting range features 12 shooting lanes with targets up to 50 feet. Safety is a priority at this shooting range; walls are reinforced with steel and ballistic rubber, so they are impenetrable by bullets. Four certified range safety officers are on site. There is also a classroom at the facility, and the range offers concealed carry and and gun safety classes.
Billy Bob’s Wonderland
5 Cracker Barrel Drive, Barboursville
304-733-4550
Family fun center featuring Lazer Tag, Putt-Putt, Go Karts, midway games and pizza, plus an animatronic band.
Pump up the Fun Indoor Inflatable Center
6759 Merritts Creek Road, Huntington.
304-733-2386
Plan your child’s birthday party here, or bring your kids during the open “pop-in hours.” The center will also host a day camp this summer. In the warmer months, Pump up the Fun has an outdoor inflatable water park.