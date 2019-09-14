HUNTINGTON — Marshall University's Office of Career Education will host Job-A-Palooza, a part-time job and internship fair, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in the Memorial Student Center plaza on the Huntington campus. The event is open to all Marshall students, faculty and alumni.

"Job-A-Palooza is an excellent opportunity for students to start learning how to utilize networking skills in a more casual environment," Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing, said. "This event is held once a semester and allows recruiters to reach out to Marshall students for their hiring needs during busy seasons and to secure future talent with internships. Students have the opportunity to gain experience that provides skills that can be transferred to future careers."

Over 20 employers are expected to attend Job-A-Palooza, such as Aldi, Northwestern Mutual, Pepsi, Speedway, WOWK-TV and The Wild Ramp. A continually updated list of registered employers is available at https://www.marshall.edu/careereducation/job-a-palooza/.

Cris McDavid, director of the Office of Career Education, said students are encouraged to bring resumes and their best networking skills to the fair. For tips on how to talk with employers and for assistance with resume development, McDavid said no appointments are necessary to meet with a career coach.

Those with questions about the event may contact Jennifer Brown in the Office of Career Education by phone at 304-696-3396 or by email at brown346@marshall.edu.

