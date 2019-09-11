HUNTINGTON - John Jones, janitor at Marshall University, never thinks too much about wanting recognition for the work he does.
"I just do my job the best that I can," Jones said Tuesday as he worked side-by-side collecting trash with university President Jerome Gilbert.
Gilbert shadowed Jones as he collected garbage, vacuumed the floors and performed other daily tasks that keep Gullikson Hall spotless for Marshall's observance of International Housekeeping Week.
Throughout the week, faculty and staff have an opportunity to take part in the "Be a Housekeeper for a Day" job-shadowing experience. Those who volunteer will work alongside housekeeping and grounds staff, giving them a glimpse into the effort required to maintain the university's campus and facilities. It is the third year the university has celebrated International Housekeeping Week.
"I want the housekeepers to know that they aren't unnoticed," Gilbert said. "For a big organization, it takes a lot of people to do their part, and certainly they have an important part to play in helping us maintain our organization by cleaning the facilities."
Moving room to room collecting trash from the day, Gilbert said he realized how much responsibility Jones has and how many people depend on him.
"Many people probably don't even run into him because he works after 5 (p.m.), but he's keeping it running smoothly," Gilbert said.
While others may not regularly think about where their garbage goes, Gilbert does.
"I'm a composter, so I do think about where my garbage goes and I try to find ways to minimize it," he said, later deciding to consolidate garbage bags as not to waste more.
Marshall has offered its housekeeping and grounds staff members two free tickets to the Marshall-Ohio University football game Saturday, Sept. 14.
Also, students and employees are encouraged to send thank-you cards and gifts to their favorite housekeepers. On Friday, Sept. 13, Marshall will celebrate with its third annual Thank a Housekeeper Cookout from noon to 2 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center Plaza.
International Housekeeping Week is sponsored by Marshall University's Division of Operations, Student Government Association and Sodexo.
