HUNTINGTON - The Marshall University School of Pharmacy has received continuing education provider status through the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE).
"Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in the Tri-State area can now access live, local, professional development opportunities that keep them informed of the latest advancements in the field of pharmacy," said Tiffany V. Oldaker, continuing education administrator of the School of Pharmacy.
The ACPE sets standards for pharmacy education and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Marshall School of Pharmacy's provider status expands continuing education options for alumni and other local pharmacists.