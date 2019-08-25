HUNTINGTON — Students connected with local business and student organizations Saturday at RecFest, Marshall University's premier event of the year for the entire Marshall community.
More than 100 vendors showed up at the Marshall University Recreation Center in Huntington to welcome students back to campus with food, door prizes, giveaways and other activities.
This year's event carried a 1990s theme, with participants encouraged to dress up in fashions from that decade.
Tuesday was freshman move-in day at Marshall. The new semester begins Monday, Aug. 26.