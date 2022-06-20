HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Research Corporation has announced the winners of the Summer 2022 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards and the Spring 2023 John Marshall Scholars Award program.
The 14 awardees of the Summer 2022 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards will receive a $4,000 stipend, and $1,000 is provided for the participating faculty mentor. The program is open to students in the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, College of Education and Professional Development, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, College of Health Professions and the Honors College.
Summer 2022 awardees are:
- Khaled El-Shazley (COS): Characterization Of 4-Pyrone Pyrolysis Products Via MI-FTIR
- Jackson Hussell-Davis (COEPD): Technology in the Classroom (WORKING TITLE)
- Abdullah Jawad (CECS): A study of deep learning models on semantic image segmentation to enhance the accuracy of a breast cancer diagnosis
- Karlie Lafauci (COHP): Methamphetamines and the Radiation Effects on the Heart
- Neil Loftus (CECS): The Cybersecurity Packet Control Simulator: The effect of visual learning tools on retention of information in Computer Science
- Josh Maddy (CECS): The Metaphysical Exhibition: an Exploration of Technology, the Arts, and Sciences
- Sam McGrath (COS): Using UAVs to More Efficiently Calculate Above Ground Biomass (AGB)
- Laney Miller (COHP): Hedges and Boosters in Adults with and without Traumatic Brain Injury
- Hunter Mitchell (COS): Purification and Derivative Testing of Ion Sensing Molecule
- Ethan O’Malley (CECS): Synthesis, 3D-Fabrication, and Characterization of Porous Composite bone Scaffolds
- Skyler Poling (COS): Impact of Maternal Prenatal Stress on Offspring Bone Density
- Levi Simpkins (CAM): European Cultural Academy Opportunity
- Brennan Smith (CAM): Alone- A Short Film Capstone Project
- Kobe Stephens (CAM): A Survey of Gendered Language in WV Schools
The four awardees of the John Marshall Scholars Award program will receive a semester-long, four-course reassigned time commitment. Since its inception, the John Marshall Scholars program has supported the creative discovery and research work of faculty members from the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences and University Libraries.
Spring 2023 awardees are:
- Kristi Fondren (COLA): “Wild” Carework: Trail Angel Culture on America’s Iconic Long-Distance Hiking Trails
- Elizabeth Niese (COS): Representation theory, transition matrices, and bases for polynomial rings
- Kyle Palmquist (COS): Big sagebrush plant community responses to climate change, wildfire, and cheatgrass invasion throughout the 21st century
- Pingping Zhu (CECS): An Adaptive Distributed Optimal Control for Decentralized Very-Large-Scale Robotic Systems
For more information about the research awards or upcoming proposals, visit www.marshall.edu/murc.