Marshall University’s Huntington campus

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Author and sportswriter Ryan Cowley will join Marshall’s local chapter of the National Stuttering Association to discuss his new book, “All The Right Words: My Journey as a Sportswriter Who Stutters.” Cowley will visit via video with the Marshall community at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in Smith Hall 311.

Cowley uses his platform as both a sportswriter and author to highlight the fact that stuttering does not stand in the way of the dreams of those who deal with stuttering. In his book, Cowley outlines the times when his stuttering led him to doubt and limit what he thought he could accomplish in life. Cowley, though, realized something needed to change and began to work hard and find help. It led him to a career as a sportswriter.

