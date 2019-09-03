The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Marshall University's Center for Continuing Education Lifelong Learning Program has three new courses beginning in September.
Is learning a second language on your bucket list? The Lifelong Learning Program is now registering for a 10-week beginners Italian course starting Sept. 10.
The class will emphasize authentic Italian pronunciation and vocabulary suitable for tourism and short stays in Italy. The course will be taught from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Jenkins Hall Room 236.
The instructor is John Patrick Grace, a former Associated Press foreign correspondent based in Rome who holds a master's and Ph.D. in Italian from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Grace has taught Italian 101 through Advanced Translation classes in universities in the U.S. and France over a 14-year period. He is fluent in both Italian and French.
Enrollment is limited to 16. The fee is $195, with a $20 discount for Lifelong Learning Program members.
The Center for Continuing Education is also offering an eight-week DIY Upholstery class on Mondays beginning Sept. 9, and a five-week course called Wicked Weather, also beginning Sept. 9.
Taught by John Richardson, Marshall's own in-house upholstery expert with 43 years of experience, the upholstery course will follow an open workshop format with individualistic instructions as well. Bring your furniture piece and learn the basics of tool and shop safety including stripping, spring tie-off, covering, cushions and the use of materials and tools including sewing machines.
The weather course will dive into the cause of monster storms and how to predict them.
The upholstery course is $199, with a $20 discount for Lifelong Learning members, and the weather course is $100, with a $50 discount for LLP members.
The Lifelong Learning Program is designed for adults who would like to keep their minds active while interacting with speakers, instructors and a community of like-minded learners.
Benefits of membership include a monthly Tuesday Talks series, special member pricing for LLP short courses, access to Marshall library services, regular updates on university events of interest and volunteer opportunities.
Lifelong Learning Program memberships are $100 a year, or $1,000 for a lifetime. Beth Wolfe, director of continuing education, said if someone is interested in all three courses, becoming a member is the best route to take.
You can register for the courses and sign up to be a Lifelong Learning Program member online at http://www.marshall.edu/ce/upcoming-classes/. You may also email or call Wolfe at beth.wolfe@marshall.edu or 304-696-6007.