The new year on campus is bittersweet for some, as New Year’s Eve marked the official last day for outgoing Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert.
He tweeted a message from his @MarshalluPres account on that day, saying he “will truly miss the university and Huntington” and giving best wishes to the incoming president, Brad Smith.
Smith was ready to pick up the reins, and as students commenced to learning in the classroom, Smith set out to learn from students.
As part of his first semester at Marshall University, Smith has embarked on a listening tour to learn from the institution’s community. After being appointed to the presidential position in October 2021, the Wing 2 Wing Foundation co-founder and former Intuit CEO said as someone with a nonacademic background, first he needs to learn and understand what matters most to the Marshall community (for dates of upcoming sessions, see below).
But some things have not changed on campus — like the mask mandate that is in place because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required inside all buildings, including for those who have been vaccinated. The vaccine is not mandatory, but highly recommended.
At the start of the new semester, Smith said about 80% of the student population is vaccinated, along with 89.5% of employees. The rate is higher than the 63.9% of Cabell County residents who the West Virginia DHHR reported had received at least one dose.
“Our numbers over the last couple of semesters, we’ve been actually doing much better on campus than the community around us,” he said. “So Marshall University is a pretty safe place to come in education.”
Surveillance testing and vaccination opportunities for students and employees will be available throughout the semester. The university also has its own internal contact tracers trained by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, who can contact faculty, staff and students and provide them with guidance in the case of a positive test. A residence hall on campus is designated as a quarantine facility to help students who live on campus isolate.
“So all of that kind of combines together — the partnership, the contact tracing, our testing, vaccinations and our protocols — and that’s why we were successful before and that’s why we think we can continue this,” Smith said.
