HUNTINGTON — John Rahal, Marshall alumnus and general partner with Edward Jones, has made a gift of $1 million to support the John F. Rahal Center for Strategic Engagement within Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, according to a news release from the Marshall University Foundation.
The John F. Rahal Center for Strategic Engagement, formerly the Center for Stakeholder Engagement, is a program designed to raise the visibility of the Lewis College of Business as well as boost student engagement and professional development.
“I believe, as alumni, we have a responsibility to each other to make sure that our business school is one of the best in the country,” Rahal said. “In the financial services industry, I have had a career for which Marshall University truly prepared me. Alongside other generous individuals, it is our goal to continue to make Marshall’s business school a national business school of prominence to prepare students for the future.”
The center aims to drive demand for undergraduate and graduate business students by connecting faculty, students, alumni and corporate partners through strategic projects. The center also strives to keep stakeholders informed of the college’s latest initiatives and developing internships that connect Marshall’s corporate partners with students and graduates.
In addition to these programs, students in the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business will have the opportunity to enhance their classroom experience through professional development experiences such as the Ron and Sandy Cohen Business Professionalism Speaker Series and the Dean’s Distinguished Speaker Series.
“We are extremely grateful to John F. Rahal, not only for his generosity but also for his ongoing support of the Lewis College of Business and this investment in our future,” said Avi Mukherjee, interim provost at Marshall and former dean of the College of Business. “This is truly a transformative gift that will help raise the visibility of the college and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business as it fulfills its mission to be the major contributor to the region’s economic development.”
The center is named in honor of John F. Rahal, who is a principal with the financial services firm Edward Jones, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Rahal, a native of Huntington, is a 1991 graduate of Marshall University, earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He also holds an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Rahal joined Edward Jones as a financial adviser in 1997. In 2000, he became a limited partner with the company and was named a general principal in 2007. He served on the firm’s management committee from 2012 through 2017.