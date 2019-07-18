The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has joined a clinical study to test the use of a new device implanted during spinal surgery with the goal of preserving more motion than a traditional lumbar fusion.
Marshall is one of 30 health care organizations in the United States, and the only one in West Virginia, evaluating the TOPS System, a mechanical device designed to restore the spine's motion in all directions.
The trial is part of an investigational device exemption study by the Food and Drug Administration and sponsored by Premia Spine, the device manufacturer.
The TOPS System is used for patients suffering from moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis as a replacement for traditional lumbar surgery, in which the affected vertebrae are fused together. The new device is instead housed between titanium plates inserted in the spine, allowing for a full range of motion, instead of permanently locking two bones together.
"This movement puts less pressure on the adjacent vertebrae, which we predict will decrease the likelihood of future surgeries in the area," said Dr. Nicolas Phan, neurosurgeon at Marshall Health and associate professor in the department of neurosurgery, in a university release. "We hope this study provides us with the scientific data needed to support the continued use of technologies aimed to correct underlying spinal conditions."
In the study, patients are placed into two groups, two-thirds receiving the TOPS System, with the remaining one-third receiving a lumbar spinal fusion. Both surgeries assume the same degree of risk, the university states. The surgeries will be performed at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Marshall is actively recruiting patients for the study. To be eligible, patients must have radiating leg pain greater than back pain, severe pain after walking as little as 100 yards or two minutes, and/or pain that reduces when sitting or bending forward.
For more information or an assessment, contact Marshall Neuroscience at 304-691-1787.