HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Pharmacy officially welcomed its newest class of pharmacy students at its ninth annual White Coat Ceremony on Oct. 17 at Stephen J. Kopp Hall in Huntington.
This year’s ceremony was adapted to accommodate mask and social distance mandates. Each of the 69 students arrived at Kopp Hall with no more than two guests at a scheduled time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The dean, assistant dean of student affairs and director of recruitment and development were onsite. Each student’s coat was presented by one of their selected guests, and a photo backdrop was available. All students received a copy of the Oath of a Pharmacist.
“We are extremely proud of these young men and women as they embark on their journey to become pharmacists and that they have selected the Marshall University School of Pharmacy to pursue their dreams,” said Gayle A. Brazeau, Ph.D., dean of the school of pharmacy, in a news release.
The Class of 2024 includes 36 women and 33 men ranging in age from 19-41. There are 42 students from West Virginia and 27 out-of-state students. 13 are Marshall undergraduate alumni.