HUNTINGTON — Alumnus Satbir Singh, M.D., and his wife, Shalu K. Singh, M.D., have established three endowed scholarships for medical students at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Each scholarship supports future physicians in a student population important to the Singhs.
Dr. Satbir Singh is a urologist in Wheeling, West Virginia, who graduated from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1994. Dr. Shalu Singh is a neurologist in Steubenville, Ohio, and Weirton, West Virginia. The couple’s passion for West Virginia’s panhandle is rooted in the communities where they’ve spent the past 30 years practicing medicine, according to a news release.
The Singhs say they are also passionate about helping underrepresented minorities and women pursue careers in medicine.
The three scholarship funds support first-year medical students who are from Brooke County, West Virginia, where Satbir Singh grew up, or Jefferson County, Ohio, where Shalu Singh practices; students who are members of racial and ethnic populations underrepresented in medicine; and female students.
The awards are renewable for up to three years, pending normal academic progress.
“I am grateful to the Marshall School of Medicine for the education it provided me,” Satbir Singh said in the release. “I am now honored to be able to give back to the medical school.”
For more information or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, at 304-691-1711 or holmes@marshall.edu, or visit jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni.