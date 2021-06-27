The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SatbirSingh_ShaluSingh.jpg

Satbir Singh, M.D., left, and his wife, Shalu K. Singh, M.D.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Alumnus Satbir Singh, M.D., and his wife, Shalu K. Singh, M.D., have established three endowed scholarships for medical students at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Each scholarship supports future physicians in a student population important to the Singhs.

Dr. Satbir Singh is a urologist in Wheeling, West Virginia, who graduated from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1994. Dr. Shalu Singh is a neurologist in Steubenville, Ohio, and Weirton, West Virginia. The couple’s passion for West Virginia’s panhandle is rooted in the communities where they’ve spent the past 30 years practicing medicine, according to a news release.

The Singhs say they are also passionate about helping underrepresented minorities and women pursue careers in medicine.

The three scholarship funds support first-year medical students who are from Brooke County, West Virginia, where Satbir Singh grew up, or Jefferson County, Ohio, where Shalu Singh practices; students who are members of racial and ethnic populations underrepresented in medicine; and female students.

The awards are renewable for up to three years, pending normal academic progress.

“I am grateful to the Marshall School of Medicine for the education it provided me,” Satbir Singh said in the release. “I am now honored to be able to give back to the medical school.”

For more information or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, at 304-691-1711 or holmes@marshall.edu, or visit jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.