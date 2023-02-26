The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tushar and Darshana Shah are pictured.

HUNTINGTON — Darshana and Tushar Shah have called West Virginia home for nearly 40 years. As Marshall University alumni, they are now giving back by endowing a scholarship to support future medical students from West Virginia at the Joan. C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Darshana Shah, Ph.D., is a professor of pathology and associate dean of faculty advancement for the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, where she has served as a faculty member since 1995. She received her Ph.D. in Biomedical Science from West Virginia University and completed her postdoctoral work at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She serves as the founding editor-in-chief of the Marshall Journal of Medicine, West Virginia’s first online open access, peer-viewed academic journal, founded in 2015.

