HUNTINGTON
HUNTINGTON PULLMAN SQUARE: 3rd Avenue, www.pullman-square.com: This entertainment complex features the bookstore The Inner Geek. Video games are available at the complex’s Game Stop. Upscale ladies’ boutique Chico’s offer the latest fashions. You’ll also find Jos A. Bank, GNC, M&M Nails and Spa, T.K. Dodrill Jewelers and paint-your-own ceramics studio, The Pottery Place. The center also has a 16-screen, stadium-style movie theater and a Starbucks.
DOWNTOWN HUNTINGTON: Around Marshall University’s campus in the heart of Huntington, many stores offer a wide variety of wares. Downtown provides men’s clothing stores like Wright’s at 943 3rd Ave. and a variety of women’s clothing boutiques such as The Village Collection, 900 4th Ave., 304-525-2204, which boasts more than three decades in business. Kenzington Alley is a European-style fashion boutique at 903 3rd Ave., www.kenzingtonalley.com/. Upscale ladies boutique Runway Couture, is located on 3rd Avenue, directly across from Pullman Square. Glenn’s Sporting Goods is located at 1010 3rd Ave. C.F. Reuschlein Jewelers, at 947 3rd Ave., has been offering fine jewelry and gifts for more than 120 years. Call 304-697-7710 or visit http://www.cfrjewelers.com/. Pet Palace, at 4th Avenue and 9th Street, offers pet supplies, clothing, fresh-baked treats and some small pets. Dan’s Sport Shop on 4th Avenue offers all the Marshall University licensed wear you can carry, plus a ton of sports gear. Old Main Emporium at 842 4th Ave. offers tons of unique Marshall items, plus upscale gifts. Call 304-522-MAIN. Just a few blocks west, Workingman’s Store offers a variety of clothing from casual dressy to rough-and-ready work clothes, also offering men’s expanded sizes. It’s located at 140 5th Ave. The Market at 809 3rd Ave. is an open-concept building that houses several specialty cafes like Butter it Up, Austin’s Ice Cream, Fuel Counter and Dang Good Cinnamon Rolls and Waffles, along with shops like Wildflower Gift Gallery, women’s clothing boutique The Hip Eagle, and Tulsi, a health and wellness grocery store. The newest downtown small business hub is the Progress Building, in the 400 block of 8th Street. Current businesses include Encore Rock Movement, a woman-owned startup, and Lyn-Zen Microblading, another woman-owned startup, along with The Potted Edge and Lucky Cat Design Co., which are both woman-owned, and River City Leather.
HERITAGE STATION: Home to the Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, Heritage Station, located at Veterans Memorial Boulevard and 11th St. (across from the entrance to Harris Riverfront Park), is growing with unique retailers, restaurants and local artisans. Current tenants include: Birds of a Feather Boutique, Full-Circle Ceramic, Tony the Tailor, Let’s Eat, Brown Dog Yoga, Taps at Heritage, Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar, The Chessie Room B&B, All About You Hair Studio, Moonlight Cookies, The Hautewick Social, the Red Caboose and the Administrative offices of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, in Shop #1.
OLD CENTRAL CITY ANTIQUE DISTRICT: 14th St. W., Huntington, www.oldcentralcity.com. This street in Huntington is home to many antiques stores. These include AAA Antiques, Adell’s Antiques, Adkins Auctions, Antiques and Collectibles @ 14th, Camelot Antiques, Central City Antique Mall, Classic’s Antiques & Interiors, Hattie and Nan’s Antiques, Marks Antiques and Old Town Antiques. Grab some hot or cold brew at Cicada Books and Coffee. Enjoy lunch at Central City Café, 529 West 14th Street, which has been featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.” The Wild Ramp, which is Huntington’s year-round farmer’s market with locally sourced produce, meats and dairy, artisanal foods and handmade items, is located at 555 14th St. West, in the heart of Old Central City. Visit wildramp.org.
BARBOURSVILLE
MERRITT CREEK FARM PLAZA, in Barboursville (located off of exit 18 on Interstate 64, also accessible off U.S. 60 in Barboursville): This shopping mall contains more than 20 stores. Department stores Marshalls and Target anchor the site, which also features Starbucks, Office Depot and Home Depot. There are also some boutique and specialty stores, including health food market Wholi Moli and Sally Beauty.
RIVER PLACE: 6007 U.S. 60, Barboursville: This shopping center features more than 30 businesses, including several restaurants, a Goodwill store and other retail.
HUNTINGTON MALL, Mall Road, Barboursville, 304-733-0492, www.huntington-mall.com: The largest shopping center in West Virginia has more than 150 stores and restaurants. The mall features many department stores including JCPenney and Macy’s. The mall also has specialty stores like Talbot’s and Bath and Body Works. The mall provides electronics and entertainment stores like Best Buy, and the large book store Books-a-Million (BAM! for short) and cosmetics and skincare megastore, Ulta Beauty. Call 304-733-0007.
TANYARD STATION: The newest shopping center in Barboursville, located on U.S. 60 at the intersection with Big Ben Bowen Highway, is still under construction and adding tenants. Tanyard Station is on the 51.73-acre site of the former CSX railroad yard, off Exit 18 of Interstate 64, along the Mud River and Tanyard Branch Creek. Its developers said they are in talks with national tenants to build on the second phase of development. Current tenants that are already open and ready to serve you include grocery store Aldi, Aspen Dental, Verizon Wireless, and gas station and convenience store Sheetz, which also offers a large menu of made-to-order food. Restaurants Longhorn Steakhouse and Highway 55 Burgers & Shakes are open. Construction began this spring on a Menards store.
MILTON
BLENKO GLASS CO.: Fairgrounds road, 304-743-9081, www.blenkoglass.com. The 110-year-old hand-blown glass company offers tours and a gift shop at its factory.
KNIGHT TIME MUSIC: 109 Main St., 304-743-5100. This music shop offers sound systems, karaoke machines and records for businesses, DJs and private homes.
MILTON FLEA MARKET: 1215 U.S. 60, 304-743-1123. Offers a variety of goods from glass and leather to music and clothing and much more. It’s adjoined to the Halfway Amish Market, which offers a variety of produce, plants and Amish foods.
PUTNAM COUNTY
East of Huntington and sandwiched between Huntington and Charleston, Putnam County has smaller shops and plazas spread throughout the county. Shopping plazas include Putnam Village in Hurricane, Eleanor Shopping Center in Eleanor, Mid Valley Plaza and Scott Junction.
DOWNTOWN HURRICANE: Downtown Hurricane shopping options include Hurricane Floral and Gift Shop, 2757 Main St., offering flowers for all occasions and dried arrangements, 304-562-6481; Main Street Studio, 2801 Main St., original arts and crafts for view and purchase, 304-562-5445; Paws to Shop Thrift Store, 2759 Main St., proceeds from sales benefit New Hope Animal Rescue; Quilts by Phyllis, 2943 Putnam Ave., 304-562-7404; Oodles Gift Shop, 2825 Main St., 304-397-6172; Main Street Music, 2729 Main St., 304-208-7508; Blind Wizard window coverings, 2813 Main St., 304-397-6733.
Other Hurricane shops: Dale Morton Studio Mascot Costumes, 2477 Main St., offers costumes for many occasions, 304-562-7503, www.dalemortonstudio.com.
LIBERTY SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER: Located at 1 Liberty Square, Hurricane, this center offers grocery store Aldi, along with Home Depot, Advance Auto Parts, GNC, Cato Fashions, Hallmark, W.V. Department of Motor Vehicles, Teays Valley Urgent Care. Call 304-345-8700.
PUTNAM VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER: Located at 100 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, this center houses Big Lots, Dollar General, Goodwill, Mattress Warehouse, US Postal Service, West Virginia Division of Environmental Protection.
WALMART SUPERCENTER: 187 Progress Way, Hurricane. Call 304-562-0475.
CHARLESTON
CHARLESTON TOWN CENTER MALL, 3000 Charleston Town Center, 304-345-9525, www.charlestontowncenter.com: Is located in the heart of the state’s capital and houses more than 130 stores. The mall has a JCPenney in addition to a wide array of specialty stores like Bath and Body Works, bookstores and more.
ASHLAND, Ky.
ASHLAND TOWN CENTER, 500 Winchester Ave., 606-324-1100, www.ashlandtowncenter.com: The mall houses more than 70 stores. Department stores include Belk and JCPenney. A variety of specialty stores inhabit the mall and sell products from all over the world.
DOWNTOWN ASHLAND: Shopping in Ashland doesn’t stop in the mall. Ashland houses boutiques and specialty shops.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION: 4440 13th St., Ashland, 606-326-1667, www.jessestuartfoundation.org: Provides a sample of the area’s literary culture. Books from Jesse Stuart, a noted author in the area, as well as other Appalachian authors are available. The store also has a general used book section with authors from all over the world.
FRAME UP GALLERY, 1436 Winchester Ave., 606-324-8565, this frame shop also doubles as a coffee shop.
CANNONSBURG, Ky.
THE KYOVA MALL: The Kyova Mall is anchored by Rural King. There is also a 2,000-seat movie theater and a game room.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio
Some department stores have set up shop along U.S. 52 in Lawrence County, Ohio, including Wal-Mart. There also are many locally owned stores.
UNGER’S SHOES, 304 S. 3rd St., Ironton, 740-532-5954, stocks many brands of regular shoes and specialty shoes for different orthopedic needs.
TACKLE BOX, 411 Solida Road, South Point, is one of the largest bait and fishing stores in the region.
IRON CITY HARDWARE, 116 S. 3rd St., Ironton, 740-532-8414, a family-owned hardware store.
BIG SANDY SUPERSTORE, U.S. 52, Burlington, 740-894-4242, sells furniture, appliances and other wares.
TRI-STATE CROSSING SHOPPING CENTER, U.S. 52, Burlington, houses Wal-Mart, Lowe’s Hardware, Mattress Warehouse and other stores.