HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University graduate student has been awarded a fellowship by the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Jacqueline Stevens, who is pursuing a master's degree in psychology at Marshall University, was awarded the fellowship worth $8,500, according to a news release from the university. Stevens is one of 58 students nationwide to receive a fellowship from Phi Kappa Phi, which is among the nation's oldest collegiate honor societies.
A St. Albans, West Virginia, resident, Stevens earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Marshall University, the release said. Phi Kappa Phi fellowships are awarded to students based on evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, a personal statement of educational perspective and career goals, and acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program.
"I have found Jackie to be a responsible and self-motivated student, and her time management skills are impeccable," Dawn Goel, associate professor of psychology at Marshall, said in the release, adding that Stevens maintained a 4.0 grade point average while taking a full load of classes, serving as a teaching assistant in three courses and managing a household of a spouse and three children.
Stevens is pursuing the Accelerated M.A. Program in psychology and is a member of Marshall's Honors College and multiple honor societies, the release said. She received an Outstanding Student Award at the Honors Convocation in spring 2018. She also volunteers in her children's school and with Bikers against Child Abuse, accompanying children who have suffered abuse to court.
"Jackie is incredibly bright, personable and patient. Honestly, she has been one of my best students and I cannot say enough good things about her," Goel said in the release. "Jackie ultimately plans to earn a terminal degree in school psychology, and I fully believe that she would be a dedicated student and competent professional."
Phi Kappa Phi's mission is "to recognize and advance excellence in all fields of higher education and society," the release said. Fellowships are part of the society's award programs, which give nearly $1 million each year to members and students on chapter campuses through study abroad grants, dissertation fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, member and chapter awards, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.