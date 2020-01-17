Marshall students have access to the largest, most comprehensive health care group in the region.
Marshall Health provides full-time students a variety of free services during the school year. Part-time students have only a $20 co-pay.
Services include diagnosis of acute and chronic illnesses; treatment for acute illnesses and limited services for chronic conditions; routine non-surgical in-office procedures; limited x-rays and lab procedures; allergy shots and more. Specialist referrals are made as needed, but those services and hospital procedures and stays must be paid by the student or insurer.
Marshall’s Student Health Services is located on the first floor of the Marshall University Medical Center, adjacent to Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) on Hal Greer Boulevard. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. The hours are 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 304-696-1100.
Cabell Huntington Hospital’s shuttle provides free transportation with 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. pick-up times from the 5th Avenue entrance of the Memorial Student Center. Return rides to campus are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Marshall Pharmacy’s medical center location is open 24/7. Medication prescribed through Student Health Services and part of the student health drug formulary will only costs students $5 or less. Call 304-691-6879 for additional information about Marshall Pharmacy services.
Dental care is also available to students through Marshall Health’s Department of Dentistry & Oral Surgery. Discounts are available for students without insurance. Call 304-691-1247 for additional information or to schedule a checkup. Dentistry is located in the Fairfield Building at 1616 13th Ave.
Huntington walk-in care options
- Cabell Huntington Hospital at 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., 24/7, 304-526-2000
- CHH Urgent Care at 2 Stonecrest Drive (8 a.m.-11 p.m.), 304-525-2273
- HIMG NowCare at 5170 Rt. 60E, (9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.3 p.m. Saturday/Sunday), 304-399-2273
- Med Express at 3120 Rt. 60 (8 a.m.-8 p.m.), 304-522-3627
- Marshall Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic at 1600 Med Center Drive (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday), 304-691-1100
- St. Mary’s Medical Center at 2900 1st Ave., 304-526-1234
- St. Mary’s Urgent Care at 2800 5th Ave. (9 a.m.-9 p.m.), 304-399-7182
Common sense health and safety tips
Source & Additional Info at www.cdc.gov
- Balance your diet and stay hydrated.
- Get at least 2.5 hours of physical activity every week and get adequate sleep.
- Stay vaccinated, including an annual flu shot, and wash your hands often.
- Maintain a support network of friends.
- Know how to contact campus security (Marshall University Office of Public Safety: 304-696-HELP)
Emergency room vs. walk-in care
It might be your first instinct to visit the Emergency Room (ER) when you need care quickly, but walk-in clinics or urgent care centers are well equipped to handle certain types of injuries and illnesses. Knowing where to go could save you time and money.
The ER
Always call 911 or go to the nearest ER if you think you could put your life in danger or health at serious risk by delaying care. Go to the ER for trauma and surgical care if your condition is serious, sudden or severe.
Examples of ER medical emergencies:
- Broken or fractured bones
- Coughing up or vomiting blood
- Head or eye injuries
- High fever with stiff neck, mental confusion or difficulty breathing
- Poisoning
- Seizures
- Serious burns
- Severe chest pains, numbness in the face, arm or leg; difficulty speaking
- Severe shortness of breath
- Sudden or unexplained loss of consciousness
Walk-in clinics
These include doctors’ offices that do not require you to be an existing patient or have an appointment to receive care. These clinics treat a variety of minor injuries and unexpected illnesses.
Examples of walk-in clinic care:
- Cough/cold, sore throat
- Ear infections
- Flu
- Mild asthma
- Minor burns
- Minor headache, migraine
- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
- Rashes, minor allergic reactions
- Sprains
- Urinary tract infection