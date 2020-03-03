HUNTINGTON — The Center for Consumer Law and Education will host a “People’s Law School” event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in Room 402 of Marshall University’s Drinko Library. The event will be led by the center’s Marshall University director Damien Arthur, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science; Joni Magnusson, an instructor in the Department of English at Marshall; and Ryan Angus, an assistant professor of English at Marshall.
The event will be student-focused, with special attention paid toward the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and research that the CCLE has done on the application. It is especially important for students with loans who intend to pursue careers in education, nursing, public interest law, law enforcement, and similar fields, as these public service careers can qualify for federal loan forgiveness. About 99% of applications for PSLF are rejected, so understanding the language of the application in order to properly apply is crucial.
The People’s Law School series is a community outreach effort geared toward educating people about their rights as consumers. It’s hosted by the Center for Consumer Law and Education, a joint effort between Marshall University and the West Virginia University College of Law, and aims to give the community access to lawyers who specialize in consumer law.
For more information about the CCLE, go to https://www.theccle.org.