The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg

Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, through an agreement with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services’ Bureau of Social Services, has established the Traumatic-Sensitive Workplace program, according to a news release.

The agreement will provide $1.3 million in funding to the center to work closely with child welfare workers throughout the state.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.