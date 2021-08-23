Amy Borowski, of Barboursville, from right, and Emma Weekley, of Ona, sit together outside near the Memorial Student Center as Marshall University students return to campus for the first day of the fall semester on Monday, August 23, 2021, in Huntington.
Amy Borowski, of Barboursville, from right, and Emma Weekley, of Ona, sit together outside near the Memorial Student Center as Marshall University students return to campus for the first day of the fall semester on Monday, August 23, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — After more than a year away, upperclassmen at Marshall University have returned to campus.
The pandemic kept most upperclassmen at home working behind computer screens since campus shut down in March 2020, but Marshall was committed to bringing everyone back into the classroom for the fall 2021 semester.
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert greeted students Monday morning by handing out pre-packaged cookies and welcoming them to the start of a new semester.
Masks are still required inside all buildings, including for those who have been vaccinated. The vaccine is not mandatory, but highly recommended. All unvaccinated students and employees were to be tested at the start of the semester, and random surveillance testing of the unvaccinated will continue throughout the semester.
“As president, it remains my top priority to do my best to keep everyone healthy,” Gilbert said in a news release. “We all know the pandemic situation remains fluid, and while we are at a near normal environment now, it can change rapidly. We stand ready to adapt as the situation changes.”
The university is hosting a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the lobby of the Memorial Student Center.
Marshall has a vaccine registry to track herd immunity, which they define at 80% of the campus population vaccinated, and it also exempts community members from testing. More than 80% of the employees are vaccinated while only 56% of students are.In addition to new students arriving on campus, the university said there are more than two dozen faculty members who are now part of the Marshall family, including faculty at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.