HUNTINGTON — Instead of a 10-year plan, Marshall University has switched to focusing on short-term goals for enhancing the university.
The university Board of Governors approved the new plan, which is being called the Strategic Vision, at the final meeting of 2020. It was put together by a committee of administration and faculty.
The goal of the vision plan is to “position Marshall University to reshape the higher education experience in order to attain the highest possible levels of achievement for students, academics, research, outreach and the institution.” The document sets the foundation for planning and resource allocation for the university, and uses a template to clearly distinguish goals, plans, strategies and required resources.
Instead of working toward goals over a longer time period, the strategic vision model allows the university to “revisit, reevaluate and reallocate in a shortened one- to three-year maximum cycle to allow adaptability and innovation.”
The vision is built on five pillars:
- Rethink student success;
- Identify and address enrollment realities;
Optimize student success;
- Advance civic and economic engagement;
- Invigorate creative and applied scholarship.
Each pillar has at least three objectives with goals to accomplish the objective.
For example, an objective of rethinking student success is to enhance students’ sense of belonging. The two goals for that objective are to continue to hold the number of students who leave the university due to homesickness to below 5% and to extend the Friend at Marshall program to include sophomores by academic year 2021. The Friend at Marshall program pairs every first-year student up with an upperclassman to help them navigate college.
Other goals throughout the vision include increasing the six-year graduation rate to 53% by 2022, increase freshmen retention by six percentage points, keep tuition increases below 2% while generating $1.5 million a year, increasing support for athletics, promote faculty scholarship and increase institutional research.
The plan also calls for more Design for Delight programs. Design for Delight, or D4D, is a problem-solving method started by Intuit, which is chaired by university alum Brad Smith. Smith taught a course on D4D in 2019 that university president Jerome Gilbert attended. The university also had a D4D challenge in 2017, which was judged by Smith, Chad Pennington and Jennifer Garner.
The vision calls for expanding the Brad Smith Business Incubator in the Visual Arts Center basement by 2022.
Community service and community engagement are also a large focus, including expanding partnerships in the Fairfield community and establishing partnerships in the Highlawn community.
The Strategic Vision can be found at www.marshall.edu/president/.