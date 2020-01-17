You don’t need to use a car to motor between many locations in Huntington and the Tri-State area.
Local public transportation are available for students on the hunt for the dining and entertainment of Pullman Square, the shopping at the Huntington Mall and the recreation of Ritter Park. For those so inclined, there are several options available in the Huntington area.
As for visiting family and friends, they also can take advantage of these options of transportation and hotels near campus.
Local transportation
The Tri-State Transit Authority serves the Huntington area by nine bus routes that provide transit to most locations that are popular with Marshall students, according to TTA’s Website at www.tta-wv.com. TTA operates Monday-Saturday and basic one-way fare is $1. Marshall students, as well as others, can also take advantage of the aptly named Pullman Shuttle, which provides service from Pullman Square to 20th Street and 6th Avenue from noon-11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Back in 2016, Marshall University also presented “The Green Machine,” which is a Marshall-branded TTA bus to serve university students. Sicne its launch, the bus has provided rides for more than 55,000 students, according to the student-run newspaper, The Parthenon.
TTA also offers service into Lawrence County, Ohio, by way of Ironton, Proctorville and Chesapeake, along with limited service to Ashland, Ky., Monday through Friday.
All routes serve the TTA center, the website states.
The center is on 4th Avenue, just two blocks from the Old Main entrance to campus. Service personnel at the TTA Center can give students information about bus fare, routes and schedules. Students can also purchase discount passes and convenience tickets at the center. Call 304-529-RIDE (7433) or e-mail tta@ tta-wv.com.
Paratransit (Dial-a-ride) service for the disabled is available in TTA service areas. Fares are twice the regular bus fare for the destination. Call 304-529-7700.
The Wayne X-Press, transportation offered by the Wayne County Community Services Organization based in Wayne, also offers wide-reaching service to students. The bus links to TTA and also to the Ashland, Ky., bus system. For a schedule, call 304-272-5112 or 800-377-6265.
Yellow Cab dispatches 24 hours a day. Call 304-529-7131.
Uber operates in the Mountain State. Go to www.uber.com to register, book a ride, or even sign up to be a driver.
Lodging
Here are some lodging options that are near campus:
WEST VIRGINIA
BARBOURSVILLE
Best Western Huntington Mall Inn, 3441 U.S. 60 East; 304-736-9772.
Comfort Inn by Choice Hotel, 249 Mall Road; 304-733-2122.
Delta Hotels by Mariott, 3551 Rt. 60 East; 681-203-5927. deltahotels.marriott.com.
Hampton Inn Huntington/Barboursville, 1 Cracker Barrel Drive; 304-733-5300.
HUNTINGTON
Days Inn, 5196 U.S. 60 East; 304-733-4477.
DoubleTree by Hilton, 1001 3rd Ave., 877-214-6725.
Econo Lodge, 3325 US 60 E., 304-525-7001.
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 536 Kinetic Drive; 304-696-8777.
Hampton Inn, 177 Kinetic Drive; 304-523-8001.
Heritage Farm Museum and Village Bed and Breakfast, 3350 Harvey Road; 304-522-1244.
Delta Hotels by Mariott, 800 3rd Ave.; 304-523-8880.
Motel 6, 4644 US 60; 304-736-3466.
Ramada Limited and Conference Center, 3094 16th St. Road (alt. W.Va. 10); 304-523-4242.
Red Roof Inn, 5190 U.S. 60 East; 304-733-3737.
Super 8 Motel, 3090 16th St. Road (alt. W.Va. 10); 304-525-1410.
The Chessie Room Bed and Breakfast, Heritage Station, 210 11th St, Unit 17, Huntington, www.chessieroom.com.
TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 157 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, 304-525-4877.
OHIO
IRONTON
Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 401 St. 9th St.; 740-442-7521.
SOUTH POINT
Comfort Suites, 2940 County Road 144; 740-894-1700.
Country Hearth Inn and Suites, 70 Private Road 302; 740-377-2786.
Southern Hills Inn, 803 Solida Road; 740-894-3391.
KENTUCKY
ASHLAND
Ashland Inn, 3320 Winchester Ave.; 606-325-0776
Ashland Plaza Hotel Quality Inn, 1 Ashland Plaza; 606-329-0055.
Budget Inn Express, 3466 13th St.; 606-325-8461
Fairfield Inn by Marriott, 10945 U.S. 60 West; 606-928-1222.
Hampton Inn Ashland, 1321 Cannonsburg Road; 606-928-2888.
Holiday Inn Express, 13131 Slone Court; 800-HOLIDAY
Knights Inn, 7216 U.S. 60 West; 606-928-9501.
Quality Inn, 1442 Winchester Ave.; 606-325-8989.
Winchester Inn, 2280 Winchester Ave.; 606-329-2868.
CATLETTSBURG
Ramada Limited Motel, 6000 Crider Drive; 606-739-5700.