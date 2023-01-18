Marshall University students Ethan Terry, left, and Kelsea Helmick chat as they catch a ride on a Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) bus in 2020 in Huntington. The TTA provides the “Green Machine” specifically for students.
You don’t need to use a car to motor between many locations in Huntington and the Tri-State area.
Local public transportation options are available for students on the hunt for the dining and entertainment of Pullman Square, the shopping at the Huntington Mall and the recreation of Ritter Park. For those so inclined, there are several options available in the Huntington area.
Local transportation
The Tri-State Transit Authority serves the Huntington area by nine bus routes that provide transit to most locations that are popular with Marshall students, according to TTA’s website at www.tta-wv.com. TTA operates Monday-Saturday and basic one-way fare is $1. Marshall students, as well as others, can also take advantage of the aptly named Pullman Shuttle, which provides service from Pullman Square to 20th Street and 6th Avenue from noon-11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
TTA also offers service into Lawrence County, Ohio, by way of Ironton, Proctorville and Chesapeake, along with limited service to Ashland, Ky., Monday through Friday.
All routes serve the TTA center, the website states.
The center is on 4th Avenue, just two blocks from the Old Main entrance to campus. Service personnel at the TTA Center can give students information about bus fare, routes and schedules. Students can also purchase discount passes and convenience tickets at the center. Call 304-529-RIDE (7433) or email tta@ tta-wv.com.
Catch the bus with RouteShout!
Download the RouteShout app and know when the bus is arriving — so you can plan your trips to the mall, Pullman Square, or on any other popular bus routes Tri-State Transit Authority offer.
How does it work? Go to http://www.tta-wv.com/marshall-students/ and download the RouteShout app by scanning the QR code with your phone or following the provided link on that page. Select Tri-State Transit Authority, find your stop and get your arrival times.
With RouteShout, you can now sneak in a coffee or a few extra minutes of studying before hopping on the bus.
Other transportation services
Paratransit (Dial-a-ride) service for the disabled is available in TTA service areas. Fares are twice the regular bus fare for the destination. Call 304-529-7700.
The Wayne X-Press, transportation offered by the Wayne County Community Services Organization based in Wayne, also offers wide-reaching service to students. The bus links to TTA and also to the Ashland, Ky., bus system. For a schedule, call 304-272-5112 or 800-377-6265.
Yellow Cab dispatches 24 hours a day. Call 304-529-7131.
Uber operates in the Mountain State. Visit www.uber.com to register, book a ride, or sign up to be a driver.
