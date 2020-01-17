HUNTINGTON — Whether you’re in a full sprint toward May graduation or you’re a brand-new freshman (or a frosh returning for the second semester), there’s no reason you can’t make this your best semester ever.
The Herald-Dispatch has put together this guide to help you not only on campus, but also to help you get acquainted with all that Huntington has to offer. But first, some tips:
FOR FRESHMEN
- Take a tour of campus: The faster you learn your way around campus, the more at ease you will feel.
- Get to know your roommate and others in your residence hall: These are the people with whom you will share many experiences, and they could become lifelong friends.
- Get organized: You’re in charge of yourself now. No one is going to remind you to do your assignments or study for exams. Find a safe place for your class syllabus; buy a wall calendar or day planner or both; go to class!
- R is Thursday; simple, yet a cause of confusion. R on your schedule is for Thursday.
- Know your schedule. Walk through your schedule before class starts (you can consult the campus map on page 12-13 of this guide). Learn what the building abbreviation means. “SH” is Smith Hall, “SM” is Smith Music Hall and “S” is the science building, and so on. The first number of the room number is the floor the class is located on. For example, if your schedule reads 317 HH, your class is on the third floor of Harris Hall.
FOR ALL STUDENTS
- Get involved on campus: Joining a campus group can be the best way to find your niche, which ensures that you’ll want to stay on campus and finish your education.
- Buy a parking pass: Parking fines can add up, and unpaid tickets can put a hold on your class registration.
- Get to know your academic adviser: Think of them as your own support network. They can help you choose the right classes to meet your goals, and make sure you don’t miss out on required classes, which could delay your graduation.
- Go to campus events: This might be the only time in your life that you’ll have free or reduced-price access to top-notch performances, both by Marshall University theatre students and the pros in the Marshall Artists Series. Find Marshall Artists Series and other fun events in the calendar starting on page 8.
- Cheer for the Herd: Put on some green and white and support your team. Basketball season is in full swing for both men’s and women’s teams; baseball, softball and track and field are just around the corner.