If you’re a returning upperclassman, this semester will look a lot different than what you remember. If you are a new freshman, this semester will look a lot different than what you had imagined.
There’s no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world on its head. But don’t worry, you haven’t officially entered The Upside-Down until it starts snowing in your dorm room.
Unless and until that happens (it’s 2020; anything is possible), university officials have worked to make this semester as smooth — and as safe — as possible for all Marshall University students, faculty and staff.
Marshall announced during the first week of August that it is transitioning more courses to a virtual format.
In an email to students, university President Jerome Gilbert said sophomores, juniors and seniors will have nearly all their courses in a virtual format — meaning class sessions held live via Blackboard and peripheral software, with instructors broadcasting lectures and leading classroom discussions at the specified class meeting day and time. Sessions are recorded so students who do not have reliable access to broadband and/or other technical difficulties can watch the class at another time.
Hands-on courses within an upperclassman student’s major, including labs, clinicals and studio classes, may be offered face-to-face as determined by each academic program.
Freshman and graduate/professional students can expect some combination of face-to-face and virtual classes. Gilbert’s email said it was especially important that freshmen get as close to a traditional college experience as possible.
“This transition will allow us to continue to monitor the status of the pandemic in our community, further reduce density inside our classroom facilities, and preserve, as much as possible, the important on-campus experience for our freshmen,” Gilbert said in the announcement.
“It also will give us the best possible chance to move forward safely, while providing a quality educational experience and flexibility for all our students.”
As of press time for this guide, classes were to begin Aug. 24 as planned.
The early August announcement said there was no guarantee the plan would not change, and circumstances could arise where all courses are transitioned to virtual or online before the end of the fall semester.
“As a university community, we must continue to be flexible and ready to adapt to changing conditions, with the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff as our collective top priority,” Gilbert said.
