The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230113 mu basketball 12.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall takes on Southern Miss during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Whether you’re in a full sprint toward April graduation or you’re a brand-new freshman, there’s no reason you can’t make this your best semester ever.

The Herald-Dispatch has put together this guide to help you get the most out of your time on campus. But first, some tips:

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.