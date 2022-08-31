HUNTINGTON — Whether you’re in a full sprint toward December or May graduation or you’re a brand-new freshman, there’s no reason you can’t make this your best semester ever.
The Herald-Dispatch has put together this guide to help you get the most out of your time on campus. But first, some tips:
For freshmen
Take a tour of campus:
The faster you learn your way around campus, the more at ease you will feel.
Get to know your roommate and others in your residence hall:
These are the people with whom you will share many experiences, and they could become lifelong friends.
Get organized:
You’re in charge of yourself now. No one is going to remind you to do your assignments or study for exams. Find a safe place for your class syllabus; buy a wall calendar or day planner or both; go to class!
Know your schedule. Walk through your schedule before class starts (you can consult the campus map on page 12-13 of this guide). Learn what the building abbreviation means. “SH” is Smith Hall, “SM” is Smith Music Hall and “S” is the science building, and so on. The first number of the room number is the floor the class is located on. For example, if your schedule reads 317 HH, your class is on the third floor of Harris Hall.
For all students
Get involved on campus:
Joining a campus group can be the best way to find your niche, which ensures that you’ll want to stay on campus and finish your education.
Buy a parking pass: Parking fines can add up, and unpaid tickets can put a hold on your class registration.
Get to know your academic adviser:
Think of them as your own support network. They can help you choose the right classes to meet your goals, and make sure you don’t miss out on required classes, which could delay your graduation.
Go to campus events: This might be the only time in your life that you’ll have free or reduced-price access to top-notch performances, both by Marshall University theatre students and the pros in the Marshall Artists Series.
Cheer for the Herd: Put on some green and white and support your team. Marshall’s first home football game is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the Herd will host Norfolk State. Men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball seasons are already in full swing.
