The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University sorority Alpha Xi Delta will host the 70th Strawberry Breakfast on Thursday to raise funds for two national nonprofits that focus on assisting youth experiencing homelessness or foster care.

From 7-11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, the sorority will sell its homemade strawberry butter and offer dine-in meals at its sorority house in Huntington, to-go meals and meals delivered by its sisters to Huntington businesses and individuals on Marshall’s campus, said Hannah Perry, philanthropy vice president for Alpha Xi Delta. All proceeds from the Strawberry Breakfast will go to the national nonprofits and key impact organizations for Alpha Xi Delta, StandUp for Kids and FosterClub, Perry said.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you