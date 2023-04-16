BOTH PHOTOS: Alpha Xi Delta sorority’s 69th annual Strawberry Breakfast fundraiser takes place on April 22, 2022, at the Alpha Xi Delta house in Huntington. This year’s breakfast will be Thursday, April 20.
Jaylin Harris, left, and Livi Shonkwiler cook sausages for to-go boxes as Alpha Xi Delta sorority’s 69th annual Strawberry Breakfast fundraiser takes place on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Alpha Xi Delta house in Huntington.
photos by Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith poses with sisters of Marshall’s Alpha Xi Delta sorority during its 69th Strawberry Breakfast event in 2022.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University sorority Alpha Xi Delta will host the 70th Strawberry Breakfast on Thursday to raise funds for two national nonprofits that focus on assisting youth experiencing homelessness or foster care.
From 7-11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, the sorority will sell its homemade strawberry butter and offer dine-in meals at its sorority house in Huntington, to-go meals and meals delivered by its sisters to Huntington businesses and individuals on Marshall’s campus, said Hannah Perry, philanthropy vice president for Alpha Xi Delta. All proceeds from the Strawberry Breakfast will go to the national nonprofits and key impact organizations for Alpha Xi Delta, StandUp for Kids and FosterClub, Perry said.
“I am so excited because we’re welcoming everyone from the community, so it gives us a chance as a chapter to connect with our community and Marshall students and faculty members and also our alumni and Marshall alumni as well,” Perry said.
Each Strawberry Breakfast meal will include pink pancakes, a biscuit, sausage, a chocolate-covered strawberry and strawberry butter, all homemade by Alpha Xi Delta’s sisters, Perry said.
Water and strawberry lemonade will additionally be available at the buffet-style dine-in experience, where Alpha Xi Delta sisters will be serving at each station, Perry said.
“This is my first year doing Strawberry Breakfast, and we haven’t done dine-in in a long time, so I’m just really hopeful that a lot of people sit down and dine in with us, because we did to-go last year,” Perry said. “I think it gives, especially, specifically, Marshall alumni (the opportunity) to come back to campus and do it for a good cause and reconnect with current students and also support those national organizations.”
In addition to or separate from buying tickets to the Strawberry Breakfast, people are also able to make donations, Perry said. She said Alpha Xi Delta raised around $5,000 through last year’s Strawberry Breakfast, with proceeds going to the Huntington food bank.
Each meal from Alpha Xi Delta’s Strawberry Breakfast on Thursday will cost $8, and each tub of the sorority’s strawberry butter will cost $5, Perry said.
Tickets for the Strawberry Breakfast can be bought at the event on Thursday or can be bought in advance by reaching out to Alpha Xi Delta on Instagram or Facebook. Delivery forms for Huntington businesses and those on Marshall’s campus can also be accessed by reaching out to Alpha Xi Delta on Instagram or Facebook, Perry said.
The Alpha Xi Delta sorority house is located at 1645 5th Ave.
