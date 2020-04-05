HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) was one of four individual grant awards announced Friday by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).
“With the overarching goals of investment attraction and job creation, the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) at Marshall University will use this award to conduct research and develop economic development strategies for Logan, Mason and Mingo counties within the West Virginia Region 2 Planning and Development Council region,” said Robert Plymale, COO with CBER.
The $96,000 award was part of $306,000 given for economic development across West Virginia.
“This project represents a well-timed opportunity to build on stakeholder efforts in three counties that have been heavily impacted by mining and manufacturing facility closures, population declines and high unemployment,” Plymale said. “This purposeful collaboration will be an invaluable tool to help address long-standing challenges and volatile economic changes.”
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made the announcement Friday.
“It is great to see the EDA supporting regional economic development across West Virginia. Especially as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic, our economy is essential for creating good-paying jobs, boosting economic development, and improving the lives of all residents and businesses across the Mountain State,” Manchin said in a joint release with Capito.
Capito says the EDA continues to be a key partner.
“The issues that face our Eastern Panhandle differ greatly from southern West Virginia or our Ohio River Valley. I am glad to see funding headed to West Virginia to support research and economic development strategies, and I remain hopeful that tangible economic gains can be made moving forward,” Capito said in the release.
Other individual awards included $70,000 to the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Planning and Development Council; $70,000 to the Region 7 Planning and Development Council; and $70,000 to the Eastern Panhandle Regional Planning and Development Council.