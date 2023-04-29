Zachary Blake is hooded during the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine’s inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Graduates recite the Physician Assistant Professional Oath during the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine’s inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Program Director Ginger Boles welcomes everyone to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine's inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Phillippe Vence crosses the stage during the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine's inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Eliza O'Bryan is hooded during the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine's inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine holds its inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Mary Grace Workman crosses the stage during the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine's inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Pi Alpha Honor Society inductees are honored durint he Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine's inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Zachary Blake is hooded during the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine’s inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
photos by Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Graduates recite the Physician Assistant Professional Oath during the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine’s inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Program Director Ginger Boles welcomes everyone to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine's inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Phillippe Vence crosses the stage during the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine's inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Eliza O'Bryan is hooded during the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine's inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine holds its inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Mary Grace Workman crosses the stage during the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine's inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Pi Alpha Honor Society inductees are honored durint he Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Medicine's inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine celebrated the graduates of its inaugural physician assistant class with a commencement ceremony Friday afternoon at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
During the ceremony, 25 master of medical science degrees were awarded to the graduates.
The physician assistant program at Marshall began in January 2021, and the program takes about 28 months to complete.
According to the American Academy of Physician Assistants, 75% of physician assistants receive multiple job offers upon graduation.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.