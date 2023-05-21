The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Students and alumni from Marshall University’s public radio station, WMUL-FM, have been honored with over 60 awards from several journalism and broadcasting organizations so far for the 2022-23 year.

They received two first place awards and two second place awards for the 2022 calendar year awards at “The Virginias” Associated Press Broadcasters Association’s 10th annual awards ceremony April 1 at The Greenbrier and Chuck G. Bailey, the faculty manager for WMUL-FM, was elected to the VAPBA Board of Directors.

