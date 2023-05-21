HUNTINGTON — Students and alumni from Marshall University’s public radio station, WMUL-FM, have been honored with over 60 awards from several journalism and broadcasting organizations so far for the 2022-23 year.
They received two first place awards and two second place awards for the 2022 calendar year awards at “The Virginias” Associated Press Broadcasters Association’s 10th annual awards ceremony April 1 at The Greenbrier and Chuck G. Bailey, the faculty manager for WMUL-FM, was elected to the VAPBA Board of Directors.
Bailey also was honored for his service by the National Broadcasting Society/Alpha Epsilon Rho (NBS-AERho), the National Electronic Media Association, for excellent service to the organization, and students received three first place awards and four honorable mention awards during the NBS/AERho 32nd Annual National Student Audio/Video Scriptwriting and 60th Annual Audio/Video Production Awards Competition.
WMUL-FM students also won all three first place awards in the three radio categories available to enter in the 2022 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Mark of Excellence Contest for Region Four. The Marshall students had competed with other broadcasting students from colleges in West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan and western Pennsylvania, and the awards were presented at the SPJ Region Four Spring Conference April 15 in Chicago. They also received four Platinum Awards, three Gold Awards and four Honorable Mention Awards in The Hermes Creative Awards 2022-2023 competition, as well as two Awards of Excellence and five Awards of Distinction in the 29th Annual Communicator Awards 2023 Audio Competition.
“Our radio students have established a tradition at WMUL-FM of being able to successfully compete at the national, regional or state level with other student-operated college radio stations,” said Bailey, a professor of radio-television production and management in Marshall’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, in a press release.
Bailey was among three people NBS-AERho recognized for excellent service to the organization, and among only 20 individuals recognized since the inception of the organization in 1943. Bailey received the The Sherman P. Lawton Lifetime Professional Membership Award and was named 2022-23 Advisory of the Year.
The Sherman P. Lawton Lifetime Professional Membership Award recognizes excellence at the national, regional and local levels of the organization.
The National Electronic Media Association also named Bailey Chapter Advisor of the Year for 2022-23.
The two first place individual award-winning entries for WMUL-FM students in The Virginias were: Best Spot News for “Title IX Protest,” written and produced by David Adkins, a recent graduate from Huntington, and Best Sports Play-by-Play, which was given for WMUL-FM’s broadcast of the Marshall University men’s basketball game Dec. 29, 2022, in Huntington. The WMUL-FM alumni and student involved with the broadcast were: Play-by-play announcer Jason Philyaw, an alumnus from Ironton; color commentator Ryan Epling, an alumnus from Wayne; and engineer Luke Hamilton, a junior from South Point, Ohio.
The two second-place station award-winning entries in The Virginias were: Outstanding News Operation for the Virginias, which went to the Newscenter 88 Team, led during 2022 calendar year by WMUL-FM News Director Makaylah Wheeler, a senior from Huntington, and Outstanding Sports Operation for the Virginias, which went to the FM 88 Sports Staff, led during the 2022 Spring Semester by WMUL-FM Sports Director Andrew Rogers, a recent graduate from Clarksburg, and during the 2022 fall semester by WMUL-FM Sports Director Justin Zimmer, a senior from Bethesda, Maryland.
The first-place award-winning entries in the SPJ Region Four Contest were in following categories: Radio News Reporting, which was presented for “Localization in Huntington,” written and produced by David Adkins; Radio Sports Reporting, which was presented for “State of Herd,” written and produced by Justin Zimmer; Best All-Around Radio Newscast, which was presented for “The 5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast Oct. 20, 2022. The students who participated in this newscast were: Producer Morgan Pemberton, a junior from Huntington; anchor Makaylah Wheeler; anchor Luke Hamilton; David Adkins, who did the weather report; and sports anchor Sean Kelly, a sophomore from State College, Pennsylvania.
The SPJ first-place winners will now be entered into the national awards contest along with the other 11 regional first place winners. The national award winner will be announced Sept. 30, at the National Awards Ceremony during SPJ’s 2023 Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.
During the NBS/AERho awards competition, WMUL-FM was recognized for: Audio Newscast for the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast Nov. 16, 2022. The students who participated in this newscast are: Producer Rebecca Law, a senior from Fredericksburg, Virginia; Anchors David Adkins and Abigail Cunningham, a sophomore from Charleston; Makaylah Wheeler, who did the weather report; and Sports Reporter Ben Anderson, a freshman from Ironton.
Audio News Segment
For WMUL-FM’s “Marshall Memorial Fountain Package,” written and produced by Makaylah Wheeler and broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” Nov. 14, 2022, and made available online.
Audio Public Service Announcements
For “You Know Me,” broadcast beginning on Sept. 21, 2022, and still in rotation. The public service announcement was written and produced by Ben Cower, a junior from Purcellville, Virginia.
The NBS/AERho honorable mention awards in production were awarded to WMUL for:
Audio Sports Reporting
For “State of The Herd” written and produced by Justin Zimmer and broadcast Oct. 22, 2022, during the Cutting Edge Sports Radio Network’s Pregame Program.
Live Sports Production
For WMUL-FM’s broadcast of the Marshall University women’s basketball game Feb. 5, 2022. The students calling the women’s basketball broadcast over FM 88.1 were: Play-by-play announcer Andrew Rogers; color commentator Justin Zimmer; statistician Ryan Sirk, a recent graduate from Casa Grande, Arizona; and engineers Mason LeMaster, a senior from Hurricane and Isaiah Waters, a senior from Washington, D.C.
Audio Sports Reporting
For “Sportsview,” featuring Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears with hosts Andrew Rogers and Justin Zimmer and broadcast April 20, 2022.
Audio Magazine Program, Public Affairs and/or Documentary
For “Marshall Football’s Biggest Scandal” written and produced by Justin Zimmer and broadcast during “Aircheck” Oct. 12, 2022.
In the Hermes Creative 2022-23 awards, Marshall WMUL-FM students received four Platinum Awards, three Gold Awards and four Honorable Mention Awards from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The Platinum Award winning entries by WMUL-FM were for:
Audio Spot News Package/Podcast
For “Title IX Protest,” written and produced by David Adkins and broadcast during “The 5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” Nov. 18, 2022.
Audio/Radio Documentary Program
For “Chapters: Chuck Yeager” written and produced by Nick Matawa, a recent graduate from Brick, New Jersey, and broadcast Dec. 15, 2022.
Audio Sports Play-by-Play Programming
For WMUL-FM’s broadcast of the Marshall University football game Oct. 22, 2022. The students calling the football broadcast over FM 88.1 were: Play-by-play announcer Justin Zimmer; color commentator Ben Cower; spotter Sean Kelly; and engineers Ben Anderson and Ray Rynearson, a junior from Deposit, New York.
Audio Public Service Announcement
For “You Know Me,” broadcast beginning on Sept. 21, 2022, and still in rotation. The public service announcement was written and produced by Ben Cower.
The Gold Award winning entries by WMUL-FM were for:
Audio News Feature Package/Podcast
For WMUL-FM’s “Marshall Memorial Fountain Package,” written and produced by Makaylah Wheeler and broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” Nov. 14, 2022.
Audio/Radio Sports Documentary Program
For “Marshall Football’s Biggest Scandal” written and produced by Justin Zimmer and broadcast during “Aircheck” Oct. 12, 2022.
Audio Sports Play-by-Play Programming
For WMUL-FM’s broadcast of the Marshall University men’s college basketball game Dec. 29, 2022. The WMUL-FM alumni calling the men’s basketball broadcast over FM 88.1 were: Play-by-play announcer Jason Philyaw; color commentator Ryan Epling; and engineer Luke Hamilton.
The Honorable Mention Award winning entries by WMUL-FM were for:
Audio Newscast
For “The 5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast Oct. 20, 2022. The students who participated in this newscast were: Producer Morgan Pemberton, anchor Makaylah Wheeler, anchor Luke Hamilton, weather reporter David Adkins, and sports anchor Sean Kelly.
Best Audio/Radio Sports Program
For “Sportsview,” featuring Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears with hosts Andrew Rogers and Justin Zimmer and broadcast April 20, 2022.
Audio/Radio Ad/Promo
For “WMUL-FM Witchcraft Promo,” an in-house promotional announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Promotion Announcement rotation beginning Jan. 7 and still in rotation. The promo was written and produced by Zane Bowles, a recent graduate from Sandstone.
Best Social Media — Instagram
For WMUL’s FM 88 social media Instagram account. The WMUL-FM social media accounts are overseen by Social Media Director Rebecca Law.
Among the recognitions from the Communicator Awards were Award of Excellence winning entries by WMUL-FM were in the following categories:
Audio Spot News Package
For “Title IX Protest,” written and produced by David Adkins.
Audio Public Service Announcement
For “You Know Me,” broadcast beginning on Sept. 21, 2022, and still in rotation. The public service announcement was written and produced by Ben Cower.
The Award of Distinction winning entries by WMUL-FM were in the following categories:
Audio Newscast
This award was presented for “The 5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast Oct. 20, 2022. The students who participated in this newscast were: Producer Morgan Pemberton, anchor Makaylah Wheeler, anchor Luke Hamilton, weather reporter David Adkins, and sports anchor Sean Kelly.
Audio Feature News Package
This award was presented for WMUL-FM’s “Marshall Memorial Fountain Package,” written and produced by Makaylah Wheeler and broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” Nov. 14, 2022.
Audio/Radio Documentary Program
This award was presented for “Chapters: Chuck Yeager” written and produced by Nick Matawa and broadcast Dec. 15, 2022.
Audio/Radio Sports Documentary Program
This award was presented for “Marshall Football’s Biggest Scandal” written and produced by Justin Zimmer and broadcast during “Aircheck” Oct. 12, 2022.
General Sports Program: This award was presented for “Sportsview,” featuring Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears with hosts Andrew Rogers and Justin Zimmer and broadcast April 20, 2022.