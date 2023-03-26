HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Thundering Word Speech and Debate Team has had a member place first at an International Forensic Association Tournament for the second time in five years.
As the Thundering Word team competed this month against more than 30 schools from the United States and Japan in an International Forensic Association Tournament in Tokyo, Thundering Herd team member Grace Stowers, a freshman political science major from Millcreek, Utah, placed first in audio communication, said Clara Adkins, director of Marshall’s speech and debate program.
“Tokyo was incredible,” Stowers said by email, calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime trip.” “I’m proud of each and every one of my teammates. It was truly incredible to see such a beautiful place and to be surrounded by a fascinating culture. My favorite part of Tokyo was going to the Sanrio cafe and having the waitress laugh at me for ordering every Hello Kitty item on the menu.
“I am so thankful for everyone’s support for the entire team,” Stowers continued. “Getting to represent Marshall University was such an honor. I was very proud and shocked to hear Marshall’s name and mine under the International Champion title for Audio Narration. One of my goals going into this tournament was to bring an excellent reputation to Marshall, and I believe that the entire team achieved this!”
Former Thundering Word member Hunter Barclay placed first in persuasive speaking in 2019 during an International Forensic Association Tournament in Berlin, Germany.
George Urling, a junior cyber forensics and security major from Midkiff, West Virginia, who is in his third year on the team, placed second in visual communication and was a finalist in anime interpretation, was a semifinalist in impromptu and a quarterfinalist in IPDA debate, Adkins said.
“Getting to go to Japan was even better than I could have imagined, I got to see so much and experience an amazing culture,” Urling said in an email. “My favorite part of touring around was getting to see shrines and temples that had so much historical value and significance. I was overjoyed with how the tournament went, and I never would have thought that I would have placed in as much as I did.
“For me, the most exciting part of the tournament was getting all the way to quarterfinals in debate as I got to go against some of the best debaters I’ve encountered in my time debating,” Urling continued. “I feel very proud to have brought home awards for Marshall University and (shown) to the world just how amazing we are.”
Fifteen other members of the Thundering Word team also qualified for the Tokyo trip. They are: Aaryn Bonyak, Aayush Damai, Zoe Davin and Frances Harper of Huntington; Kia Booth and Adley Fry of Proctorville, Ohio; Gabe Corbin of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; Ella Hiles of Sharonville, Ohio; Ben Chambers of Athens, West Virginia; Lily Mills of Martinsburg, West Virginia; Mason Pomeroy of Nettie, West Virginia; Olivia Hindman of St. Albans, West Virginia; Matthew Lebo of Vienna, West Virginia; Liv Stockwin of Homer, New York; and Bryson Connolly of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
“We were very happy (with the team’s performance at the international tournament in Tokyo),” said Nancy Jackson, assistant team director. “The kids ... they performed well in their preliminary rounds, and, I mean, they behaved with decorum the entire time we were there.”
Jackson noted that “Marshall University” got called out loud in recognition several times during the tournament, and the team’s leaders could not say enough how proud they were of the whole team.
“You never really know how someone is doing until after it’s all over and you get the ballots,” Adkins said. “I was extremely, extremely proud and very happy for all of them for the tremendous marks they made. I mean, only so many people can win, but to know that you’re just right there … is a great feeling.”
Seven members of the Thundering Word Team will head to nationals next month at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, Adkins said, and the Thundering Word has already been invited to next year’s International Forensic Association Tournament in March in Dublin, Ireland.
