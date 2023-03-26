The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

335673062_3449188152074512_2940413355593317012_n.jpg

The Thundering Word Speech and Debate Team at Marshall University is shown with awards members received during this year’s International Forensic Association Tournament.

 The Thundering Word via Facebook

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Thundering Word Speech and Debate Team has had a member place first at an International Forensic Association Tournament for the second time in five years.

As the Thundering Word team competed this month against more than 30 schools from the United States and Japan in an International Forensic Association Tournament in Tokyo, Thundering Herd team member Grace Stowers, a freshman political science major from Millcreek, Utah, placed first in audio communication, said Clara Adkins, director of Marshall’s speech and debate program.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

