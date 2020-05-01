HUNTINGTON — Meghan Salter, a gifted education teacher at Martha Elementary School near Barboursville with 11 years of professional experience, was named Cabell County Schools’ Teacher of the Year on Friday afternoon via a special livestream award ceremony.
Salter was nominated for the award by her Martha Elementary peers and was then chosen as one of five finalists by a committee from the district.
“That means that the wonderful people I work with, just the fact that they appreciate the work that I’ve put in, the fact that they’ve seen some of the stuff I’ve been doing with my kids and they nominated me, I think it’s a great honor,” Salter said. “I love all of these educators that I work with — everyone does work so hard — and it’s such a great honor to be here and represent Cabell County.”
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he was proud to announce Salter as Teacher of the Year and cited her work with advanced technology as one of the many reasons she was chosen for the award.
“One of the things that I know about you is that you are so influential in ‘drone Olympics,’” Saxe said. “Doing that with your students and being able to inspire students through the use of drones and those types of STEM- and STEAM-related activities — the entire Board of Education is so excited and so proud of the work you do on behalf of the students at Cabell County schools.”
The four other finalists honored during the virtual ceremony were Courtney Arnold, art teacher at Southside Elementary; Susan Porter, kindergarten teacher at Highlawn Elementary; Trena Wise, math teacher at Cabell Midland High School; and Rhonda Wood, science teacher at Crossroads Academy.
All five finalists received $500 as a token of appreciation for their dedication to the county, as well as a visit from the district’s “Prize Patrol” when schools were open prior to the COVID-19 crisis.
“I know that all of these finalists are individuals that exemplify what it means to be a West Virginia teacher, and we’re so excited to be able to recognize them,” Saxe said.
Salter will go on to represent Cabell County in the West Virginia Teacher of the Year contest.