BARBOURSVILLE — Martha Elementary students are getting up and out of their seats to learn, as some students are now using The Walking Classroom listening lessons.
The Walking Classroom allows students to listen to lessons while walking around their school, or through the halls on rainy days, and can appeal to auditory learners, fourth grade teacher Kim McCormill said.
“The Walking Classroom is basically a podcast for my students, and it supports what I’m already teaching in the classroom,” McCormill said. “So there’s a list of 167 different podcasts, and it covers everything from money to Thomas Edison, and the kids love it.”
The students can listen to lessons for language arts, social studies and science as they walk for approximately 15 minutes. McCormill said the students started with the Walking Classroom lessons in September, and she now uses them once or twice a week.
The Walking Classroom came to Martha Elementary through interventionist Terri Keim, who applied for a grant to receive the portable listening devices, called WalkKits, and the pre-loaded lessons.
Keim said though she received the devices this year, she had been on a wait list for three years. Keim said she chose to apply for the grant because she believed The Walking Classroom gives a chance to learn while also being active.
“I thought, for myself, I was always more of a kinesthetic learner, like if I was doing something, I was learning easier. So when I saw this, I thought this would just be great for kids to actually just get up and walk a little bit while learning,” she said. “And sometimes you can’t go outside for recess, so this would give us little bit more exercise then, too.”
Keim said there are 36 WalkKits at Martha Elementary, with McCormill being one of four teachers using them.
Some of McCormill’s students said they enjoy walking while they learn because not only does it get them out of their seat, but they feel relaxed while listening to the lessons.
Leia Lawhon, 9, said she likes that while walking and listening, she does not have to worry about taking notes at the same time.
“You get to walk around and learn and not just sitting down all day, so you get to get your legs moving,” she said. “And you just listen and don’t have to write anything when you listen.”
McCormill said the students actually learn about the subject in class before utilizing the WalkKits, then listen to lessons, and then come back and take notes on what they remember.
McCormill said she enjoys seeing what students remember about each lesson before walking and after.
“Some are auditory learners, and the ones that fidget a lot do better when they listen to someone teach instead of writing something down,” she said. “So I think it’s been kind of interesting to watch who can comprehend the information that the podcast is telling them while they’re walking.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.